The Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday that Hindi will be taught as the third language in English and Marathi-medium schools for students in classes 1 to 5, effective immediately. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 but has met fierce criticism from regional activists and political opponents.

Under the new directive, Hindi will generally be the default third language, but schools may offer an alternative third language if at least 20 students per grade request it. If eligible, a teacher will be provided or lessons may be delivered online to accommodate that choice.

Core Components of the Order

Applies to classes 1–5 in English- and Marathi-medium schools.

Hindi is the default third language.

Opt-out provision: at least 20 students per class must express preference for another language.

Schools must arrange a teacher or online instruction for the chosen language.

The three-language formula must include the medium, Marathi, and English emphasizing regional inclusion.

Alignment with NEP 2020

The policy represents Maharashtra‘s commitment to NEP 2020, which advocates for a three-language model of teaching, comprising mother tongue, English, and a modern Indian Language often Hindi.

The ability to opt-out allows for some regional flexibility of NEP‘s goal for diversity of language. Despite this, critics argue that it continues to institutionalize Hindi by making it the standard, while the option includes a minimum demand required for a class.

Strong Backlash from Marathi Advocates

Language advocates and the political opposition have condemned the decision. Deepak Pawar, from the Marathi Bhasha Abhyas Kendra, called it a “backdoor imposition of Hindi” and warned of a threat to the federal structure and the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

Vasant Kalpande, former head of the Maharashtra State Education Board, warned that young children below class 5 may struggle with the added burden of Hindi, citing differences in scripts and phonetics. He also expressed skepticism that 20 students per grade would opt for other languages, suggesting that default online instruction would become the de facto fallback.

Kalpande also noted that Hindi is not mandatory in states like Gujarat and Assam, both ruled by the same party, pointing to inconsistency in implementation across states.

Political Fire from the Opposition

The Congress in Maharashtra has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, accusing them of prioritising Hindi agenda over Marathi identity.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the move was a “dagger to Maharashtra’s heart” and a deliberate conspiracy to destroy Marathi culture. He further charged the BJP and its allies of loyalty to Delhi’s rulers, claiming the trio’s “only policy is clinging to power, not protecting Marathi interests.”

Sapkal also criticized the Shinde faction, recalling their use of Bal Thackeray’s image, and asserted they had betrayed Marathi pride by supporting the policy.

Discrepancy Between Statements and Actions

Earlier in April, Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said Hindi would not be made compulsory, while mentioning in a press briefing saying, “Parents want to teach Hindi from Class 3 only, at the time it is too early, we are also positively considering the timing of implementing this new policy, while we currently have the three language policy in the back burner.“

“I can get fulfilled on either July 1 or 2026,“ he said in an event in Pune, suggesting the misuse of careful timing depending on public feedback. Nevertheless, the newly proposed directive appears contradictory to Bhuse‘s previous statements and other than just one case example, was developed without extensive or broader consultations, increasing suspicion that it is simply a covert project that they wish to quietly impose upon the schools.

Regional Comparisons and Wider Context

While Maharashtra debates Hindi’s role, other BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat and Assam operate without mandatory Hindi in early education. This raises questions about policy inconsistencies under the same ruling coalition.

The NEP 2020 aims to respect regional languages and mother tongues, but also encourages the adoption of a national link language. Maharashtra’s policy choice brings that tension into sharp relief.

