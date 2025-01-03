New Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway Set To Accelerate Bundelkhand’s Growth And Development

The Yogi government has announced the Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway, a ₹1,300 crore project to transform Bundelkhand with enhanced connectivity, industrial growth, and tourism. Initiatives like the Bundelkhand Expressway, solar energy hubs, and irrigation projects are unlocking the region's potential.

The Yogi government has made a significant move toward revitalizing Bundelkhand by announcing a new link expressway connecting Jhansi and Jalaun. This ambitious project aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for the region’s comprehensive development.

Building on the success of the Bundelkhand Expressway and its connection to the Chitrakoot Link Expressway, the newly planned Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway, spanning approximately 115 km, is poised to be a game-changer. This expressway will not only enhance the industrial ecosystem of the Defense Corridor but also attract substantial investor interest.

Additionally, the government is developing a massive industrial city between Jhansi and Kanpur, spread over 36,000 acres across 33 villages—an area larger than Noida.

To lead this initiative, the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) has been established. The project aims to benefit the Defense Corridor nodes in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Chitrakoot, and Jhansi by ensuring seamless and efficient connectivity.

The 15.2 km Chitrakoot Link Expressway’s connection to the Bundelkhand Expressway will significantly boost tourism and the Defense Corridor units in Chitrakoot. As a region of immense religious and cultural significance, Chitrakoot—where Lord Shri Ram spent much of his exile—draws countless devotees each year. Enhanced road connectivity, alongside the development of an airport, will further increase tourist footfall, creating opportunities for local economic growth.

In addition, the government has prioritized the development of a Pharma Park in Lalitpur, covering 1,500 acres across two phases. With nearly 70% of the required land already acquired, the project is progressing rapidly. Improved connectivity through expressways will foster an industrial-friendly environment, fueling swift development in the region.

The Yogi government’s commitment to Bundelkhand’s transformation highlights its dedication to creating a robust infrastructure network, promoting industrial growth, and improving the lives of local communities.

The Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway, estimated at ₹1,300 crore, marks a major step in Bundelkhand’s development. Initially planned as a four-lane expressway, it is designed for future expansion to six lanes. The government has allocated ₹228 crores for land acquisition, with ₹220 crores already sanctioned in two installments.

Bundelkhand and Purvanchal, historically overlooked in Uttar Pradesh’s development, are now at the forefront of the Yogi government’s agenda. A special industrial incentive policy prioritizes these regions, ensuring focused attention across various schemes, such as the UP AGREES Yojana for agricultural growth.

Bundelkhand is quickly emerging as a solar energy hub. The Avada India Company has begun electricity production at a solar park in Banda, while additional parks are under development in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, and Jalaun. These initiatives not only enhance electricity generation but also create local employment opportunities, contributing to the region’s economic uplift.

Water scarcity in Bundelkhand is being actively addressed by the government. Major irrigation projects, like the Arjun Sahayak Canal, have been completed, alongside numerous small to medium-scale initiatives. The Ken-Betwa Link project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to be a game-changer for both Bundelkhand and neighboring Madhya Pradesh, ensuring a sustainable water supply for fields and communities alike.

The Yogi government’s comprehensive efforts in infrastructure, renewable energy, and water resource management reflect its unwavering commitment to reversing Bundelkhand’s historical neglect and unlocking its full potential.

