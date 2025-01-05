India’s growing metro network continues to transform urban transportation, promoting sustainability and improving the quality of life for millions.

India has reached a significant milestone in urban transportation by becoming the country with the third-largest metro rail network globally, trailing only China and the United States.

With the expansion of its metro network to an impressive 1,000 kilometers, India continues to enhance urban mobility and infrastructure.

PM Modi to Inaugurate New Metro Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major metro projects on Sunday:

Extension of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line

The extended Magenta Line will provide improved connectivity in the national capital.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

A 13-kilometer section between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar will also be inaugurated, including six kilometers of underground tracks and the prominent Anand Vihar station.

Over the last decade, extensive work has been done in boosting metro connectivity, thus strengthening urban transport and enhancing ‘Ease of Living.’#MetroRevolutionInIndia https://t.co/zfcr37TyFK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2025

Metro Network Growth in the Last Decade

Over the last 10 years, India’s metro network has seen remarkable growth:

States with Metro Services: Increased from 5 to 11.

Cities with Metro Connectivity: Expanded from 5 to 23.

Daily Ridership: Jumped from 28 lakh in 2014 to over 1 crore in 2024, a 2.5x rise.

Metro Distance Covered Daily: Increased from 86,000 km to 2.75 lakh km.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted these achievements, saying, “Extensive work has been done in boosting metro connectivity, thus strengthening urban transport and enhancing ‘Ease of Living’.”

Passenger Operations and Fare Details

Inauguration Details: PM Modi will officially inaugurate the Namo Bharat Corridor around 11 am and is expected to travel between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar.

Passenger Services: Operations for the public will begin at 5 pm with trains running at 15-minute intervals.

Fare Structure:New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South: ₹150 (Standard Coach) and ₹225 (Premium Coach).

Key Highlights of the Namo Bharat Corridor

Underground Section:

This is the first time Namo Bharat trains will operate on a 6-kilometer underground stretch, enhancing connectivity at Anand Vihar, one of the corridor’s largest stations.

Rapid Connectivity:

Commuters can travel from Anand Vihar to Meerut South in just 35 minutes.

Bridge Infrastructure:

Three bridges have been constructed over the Ghazipur drain near Anand Vihar station—two for vehicles and one for pedestrians.

To date, the Namo Bharat trains have served over 50 lakh commuters. Construction on additional sections, including New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram, is progressing rapidly. These expansions will further strengthen the corridor’s role in urban transport.

India’s growing metro network continues to transform urban transportation, promoting sustainability and improving the quality of life for millions.