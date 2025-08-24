LIVE TV
Home > India > NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Arrested, Family on the Run

A 28-year-old woman, Nikki, died after being set ablaze in Greater Noida by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. Police arrested her husband, while others remain absconding. The case has sparked protests and demands for swift justice.

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Edited By: Bryan Thomas
Published: August 24, 2025 21:22:33 IST

A 28-year-old woman, Nikki, has died after being set ablaze in Greater Noida, allegedly by her husband and in-laws over persistent dowry demands.

The incident occurred on August 21 in Sirsa village, under Kasna police station limits. Nikki sustained severe burns after her husband, Vipin Bhati, allegedly poured inflammable liquid on her and set her on fire. She was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Noida and later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, but died on the way.

Husband Shot While Escaping

Police arrested Vipin, 28, who tried to escape custody but was shot in the leg during an encounter. His parents Satyaveer and Daya and younger brother Rohit remain absconding. An FIR has been registered under Sections 103 (murder), 115(2) (causing hurt), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, ADCP Sudhir Kumar assured

“We will nab the absconding accused. Nikki will get her due justice.”

Father’s Appeal to CM Yogi

Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh, also spoke to NewsX. In an emotional appeal, he urged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice for his daughter and award the “severest punishment” to the culprits.

Years of Abuse Exposed

The case came to light after Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, filed a complaint alleging years of abuse. She said that although Nikki’s 2016 marriage began without dowry, her in-laws later demanded Rs 35–36 lakh. Despite gifts, including a car, the demands escalated into routine violence.

Kanchan—married to Rohit, Nikki’s brother-in-law—claimed she too faced dowry harassment. She alleged Vipin, addicted to alcohol and unemployed, often beat Nikki with the support of his parents. Panchayat interventions failed to stop the violence.

On the night of August 21, Kanchan alleged, Vipin attacked both sisters, struck Nikki, and then set her ablaze. Neighbours rushed to help, but she succumbed.

Police have also recovered videos showing Nikki being beaten and dragged by her husband and mother-in-law. Investigators are probing a sustained pattern of dowry torture.

Protests in Sirsa

The killing has sparked protests in Sirsa village, with locals demanding swift justice. Police teams remain on the ground to trace the absconding family members.

Also Read: Greater Noida Murder Tragedy: A Family’s Trauma Beyond the Burns

