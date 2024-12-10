NGO Seeks Inquiry Against Allahabad HC Judge For His Remarks

Prashant Bhushan, lawyer and convenor of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, has formally written to CJI Sanjiv Khanna, urging an internal investigation into the conduct of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court.

Prashant Bhushan, lawyer and convenor of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), has formally written to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging an internal investigation into the conduct of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court.

This follows remarks made by Justice Yadav at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event, which Bhushan and the NGO claim breached judicial ethics and contradicted the constitutional values of impartiality and secularism.

During his speech, Justice Yadav supported the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating that its goal is to foster social harmony, gender equality, and secularism by eliminating the discrepancies in legal systems based on religion. He described the UCC as a uniform law applicable to all religious communities in matters like marriage, inheritance, and divorce.

However, Bhushan expressed concerns that Justice Yadav’s remarks appeared to target the Muslim community and called the speech politically charged. The Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms asserted that the judge’s actions were inappropriate and contrary to his judicial oath to maintain impartiality. The NGO emphasized that such conduct risks undermining the public’s trust in the judiciary as a neutral institution.

Bhushan also condemned the judge’s comments for including offensive stereotypes about the Muslim community, accusing him of tarnishing the reputation of the Allahabad High Court. The letter pointed to other controversial statements, including one where the judge praised the values of a particular community, saying its children are taught kindness and tolerance.

Additionally, he made remarks highlighting the cultural importance of the cow, the Gita, and the Ganga, stating, “Where the cow, the Gita, and the Ganga define the culture, where every home has an idol of Harbala Devi, and every child is Ram. Such is my country.”

In his letter, Bhushan argued that these actions violated the Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, a code of conduct that emphasizes impartiality and the need to preserve public confidence in the judiciary. CJAR called for immediate action, requesting that Justice Yadav be suspended from his judicial responsibilities while an in-house inquiry is conducted.

The letter emphasized the urgency of the matter, especially given the widespread media coverage and availability of video footage. “It is crucial that the judiciary responds swiftly to restore public faith in its independence and integrity,” the letter stated.

CJAR also stressed the importance of the judiciary remaining a neutral institution that safeguards fairness. They raised doubts about Justice Yadav’s ability to carry out his duties impartially in light of his controversial statements.

In a similar vein, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat also wrote to the Chief Justice, stating that the judge’s remarks violated his oath and that such individuals should not hold positions within the judiciary.

