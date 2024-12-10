Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

NGO Seeks Inquiry Against Allahabad HC Judge For His Remarks

Prashant Bhushan, lawyer and convenor of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, has formally written to CJI Sanjiv Khanna, urging an internal investigation into the conduct of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court.

NGO Seeks Inquiry Against Allahabad HC Judge For His Remarks

Prashant Bhushan, lawyer and convenor of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), has formally written to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging an internal investigation into the conduct of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court.

This follows remarks made by Justice Yadav at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event, which Bhushan and the NGO claim breached judicial ethics and contradicted the constitutional values of impartiality and secularism.

During his speech, Justice Yadav supported the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating that its goal is to foster social harmony, gender equality, and secularism by eliminating the discrepancies in legal systems based on religion. He described the UCC as a uniform law applicable to all religious communities in matters like marriage, inheritance, and divorce.

However, Bhushan expressed concerns that Justice Yadav’s remarks appeared to target the Muslim community and called the speech politically charged. The Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms asserted that the judge’s actions were inappropriate and contrary to his judicial oath to maintain impartiality. The NGO emphasized that such conduct risks undermining the public’s trust in the judiciary as a neutral institution.

Bhushan also condemned the judge’s comments for including offensive stereotypes about the Muslim community, accusing him of tarnishing the reputation of the Allahabad High Court. The letter pointed to other controversial statements, including one where the judge praised the values of a particular community, saying its children are taught kindness and tolerance.

Additionally, he made remarks highlighting the cultural importance of the cow, the Gita, and the Ganga, stating, “Where the cow, the Gita, and the Ganga define the culture, where every home has an idol of Harbala Devi, and every child is Ram. Such is my country.”

In his letter, Bhushan argued that these actions violated the Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, a code of conduct that emphasizes impartiality and the need to preserve public confidence in the judiciary. CJAR called for immediate action, requesting that Justice Yadav be suspended from his judicial responsibilities while an in-house inquiry is conducted.

The letter emphasized the urgency of the matter, especially given the widespread media coverage and availability of video footage. “It is crucial that the judiciary responds swiftly to restore public faith in its independence and integrity,” the letter stated.

CJAR also stressed the importance of the judiciary remaining a neutral institution that safeguards fairness. They raised doubts about Justice Yadav’s ability to carry out his duties impartially in light of his controversial statements.

In a similar vein, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat also wrote to the Chief Justice, stating that the judge’s remarks violated his oath and that such individuals should not hold positions within the judiciary.

Read More: CM Revanth Reddy Unveils 20-Foot Bronze Statue Of ‘Telangana Talli’, Warns Of Legal Action Against Mockery

Filed under

Allahabad High Court Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms ngo ucc

Advertisement

Also Read

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox