NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Odisha Gangrape, Seeks Report From State Authorities

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Odisha Gangrape, Seeks Report From State Authorities

NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of the gangrape of a 20-year-old woman in Odisha’s Ganjam district and sought a detailed report from the state. Seven suspects have been detained. Congress slammed the govt, calling it a failure on women’s safety.

The Commission has sought a report from Odisha authorities over the alleged gangrape of a college student at Gopalpur beach.
The Commission has sought a report from Odisha authorities over the alleged gangrape of a college student at Gopalpur beach.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 16:52:30 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that a 20-year-old female college student was gang raped by nearly 10 men on the Gopalpur sea beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district on June 15.

According to an NHRC statement, the victim had gone to the beach along with a male friend to celebrate a festival. The perpetrators, after overpowering her friend, sexually assaulted her.

The Commission has observed that the media report’s contents, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Odisha, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the investigation status in the case, the victim’s health, and any compensation or counselling provided by the state authorities.

According to the media report, published on 16 June 2025, the victim was sent to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for medical examination. The police have detained seven suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das strongly criticised the state government over its handling of the Gopalpur gang rape case and the cholera outbreak, alleging that both issues reflected a complete administrative failure.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, “Crimes against women have spread like a pandemic in Odisha.” He linked the increase in sexual crimes to poor governance and a lack of seriousness in addressing women’s safety.

Referring to the recent gangrape incident in Gopalpur, Das accused the state government of inaction and insensitivity. He stated that the rise in such crimes showed how unsafe the state had become for women and girls. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: nhrcodisha gangrape
