‘Splendid Victory’ Arvind Kejriwal Hails AAP’s Bypoll Wins In Gujarat And Punjab, Says People Rejected BJP, Congress

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated the people of Gujarat and Punjab after his party’s spectacular performance in the bypolls in Visavadar and Ludhiana West and said that people rejected Congress and BJP in both the constituencies.

As per the ECI, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gopal Italia won the Visavadar by-polls and Sanjeev Arora maintained a handsome lead from the Ludhiana West assembly seats.

In a post on X, Kejriwal stated that the people of Punjab are very happy with the work of our government, and they have voted more than in 2022.

गुजरात की विसावदर और पंजाब की लुधियाना पश्चिम सीटों पर आम आदमी पार्टी की शानदार जीत पर आप सबको बहुत बहुत बधाई। गुजरात और पंजाब के लोगों को बहुत बधाई और बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। दोनों जगह पिछले चुनाव के मुक़ाबले लगभग दोगुने मार्जिन से जीत हुई है। ये दिखाता है कि पंजाब के लोग हमारी… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2025

He further stated that the people of Gujarat are now fed up with the BJP and see hope in the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Many congratulations to all of you on the splendid victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Visavadar seat of Gujarat and the Ludhiana West seat of Punjab. Many congratulations and many thanks to the people of Gujarat and Punjab. In both places, the victory margin has almost doubled compared to the last election,” Kejriwal said.

“This shows that the people of Punjab are very happy with the work of our government, and they have voted more than in 2022. The people of Gujarat are now fed up with the BJP, and they are seeing hope in the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.

Both parties, Congress and the BJP, contested the elections together in both places. Both of them had the same objective – to defeat AAP. But people rejected both these parties in both places,” the AAP further added.

विधानसभा हलका लुधियाना पश्चिमी उपचुनाव में आम आदमी पार्टी की शानदार जीत पर सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाइयाँ। बड़ी लीड से मिली यह जीत इस बात का साफ़ संकेत है कि राज्य के लोग हमारी सरकार के कामों से बेहद खुश है। हम पंजाब की तरक्की और खुशहाली के लिए दिन-रात बिना किसी भेदभाव और पूरी ईमानदारी… pic.twitter.com/SAHOOkZbDT — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 23, 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party on its spectacular victory in the assembly constituency of Ludhiana West by-election and said that the party’s huge lead in the polls is a clear indication that the people of the state are very happy with the government’s work.

“Congratulations to everyone on the spectacular victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly constituency Ludhiana West by-election. This victory with a huge lead is a clear indication that the people of the state are very happy with the work of our government. We are working day and night without any discrimination and with complete honesty for the progress and prosperity of Punjab,” he said.

“We will fulfil every promise made to Punjabis during the by-election on a priority basis. Many congratulations to Sanjeev Arora ji. Also, many congratulations to the entire leadership and team of volunteers who worked day and night for this victory,” the Punjab CM added.

Two assembly bypolls were held in Gujarat, one each in Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab, on Tuesday (June 19).

Polling took place at the Assembly constituencies of Kadi (SC) and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab and Kaliganj in West Bengal. The Ludhiana (west) Assembly seat fell vacant in January after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi.

