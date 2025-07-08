NIA Arrests Three Key Accused Following Searches In Karnataka In LeT Prison Radicalization Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a prison psychiatrist and a City Armed Reserve policeman, following extensive searches in two districts of Karnataka in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group’s prison radicalisation case of 2023.



Searches were conducted at five locations in Bengaluru and Kolar districts of the state, leading to the arrest of Dr. Nagaraj, Psychiatrist, Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) ASI Chan Pasha, and Anees Fathima, mother of the absconding accused.



During the searches, various digital devices, cash, gold and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the arrested accused and other suspects.



The case RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI relates to the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and digital devices, including two walkie-talkies, from habitual offenders who were conspiring to unleash terror activities in Bengaluru city with the aim of furthering the nefarious agenda of the proscribed terrorist organization LeT.



As part of the conspiracy, Dr. Nagaraj was smuggling mobile phones for use by prison inmates including Tadiyandaveed Naseer @ T Naseer, a life-time convict lodged in terror cases in Central Prison, Bengaluru. Nagaraj was supported by one Pavithra in this activity.



Besides the houses of Nagaraj and Pavithra, NIA also searched the house of Anees Fathima, mother of absconder Junaid Ahmed and involved in passing instructions from Naseer to her son for raising funds and handing over the same to T Naseer in prison.



As per NIA investigations, ASI Chan Pasha had, in 2022, been involved in passing information related to T Naseer’s escort from prison to various courts in exchange for money.



NIA has already charged nine accused, including absconder Junaid Ahmed, under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the case. Investigations and efforts to track the absconder are continuing.

