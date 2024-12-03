Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Nirmala Sitharaman Says She Was Mocked For Wanting To Learn Hindi In Tamil Nadu

During a heated debate on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the respect for regional languages like Tamil and Hindi. She highlighted PM Modi's efforts to promote Tamil at the UN and in his speeches.

Nirmala Sitharaman Says She Was Mocked For Wanting To Learn Hindi In Tamil Nadu

During a heated debate on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared a personal anecdote, revealing how she was mocked on the streets of Tamil Nadu for wanting to learn Hindi. Her comments were part of a broader defense of the government’s stance on language and banking reforms.

“I was mocked for wanting to learn Hindi in the streets of Tamil Nadu,” Sitharaman said, addressing the opposition’s criticism of Hindi imposition. She further defended the Prime Minister’s support for regional languages, highlighting that PM Modi has taken Tamil to the UN and often quotes Tamil to show his respect for the language. “Tell me one prime minister who has taken Tamil to the UN…Narendra Modi. Tell me one PM who quotes Tamil repeatedly…because he respects that language,” she asserted.

Sitharaman also clarified that Prime Minister Modi has always encouraged every state to preserve and promote its own language, emphasizing the government’s respect for linguistic diversity.

In addition to the language debate, Sitharaman addressed concerns regarding banking reforms, noting that Indian banks are now being run professionally. “The metrics are healthy, so they can go to the market, raise bonds, loans, and operate effectively,” she said, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s banking sector.

Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharama hindi in tamil nadu Nirmala Sitharaman on banking reforms

