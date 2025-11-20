Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Bihar is preparing for a major political event as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the tenth time on Thursday, 20 November. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Gandhi Maidan in Patna at 11:30 am.

This ceremony comes soon after the NDA’s strong victory in the recent Bihar assembly elections, once again reaffirming Nitish Kumar’s position as one of the most experienced and influential leaders in the state.

As he returns to office once again, his leadership and ability to manage coalition politics continue to draw attention.

According to the latest asset declaration he submitted on 31 December 2024, Nitish Kumar’s net worth is around Rs 1.64 crore, making his financial profile modest compared to many other ministers in the state. His cash-in-hand is Rs 21,052, and he has bank deposits totalling about Rs 60,811.

His movable assets are valued at nearly Rs 16.97 lakh. These include a Ford EcoSport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings and one silver ring worth Rs 1.28 lakh, 13 cows and 10 calves valued at Rs 1.45 lakh, and household items like a treadmill, an exercise cycle, and a microwave oven.

Kumar owns just one immovable property: an apartment in a cooperative housing society in Dwarka, New Delhi. He bought the property in 2004 for Rs 13.78 lakh, and it is now valued at around Rs 1.48 crore. Notably, he does not own any house or land in Patna. His relatively simple asset profile stands out at a time when many ministers in Bihar have declared much higher levels of wealth.

The Bihar government requires all ministers to disclose their assets every year.

