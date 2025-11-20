LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > India > Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the tenth time on Thursday. This ceremony comes soon after the NDA’s strong victory in the recent Bihar assembly elections.

Nitish Kumar (ANI)
Nitish Kumar (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 10:52:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Bihar is preparing for a major political event as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the tenth time on Thursday, 20 November. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Gandhi Maidan in Patna at 11:30 am. 

This ceremony comes soon after the NDA’s strong victory in the recent Bihar assembly elections, once again reaffirming Nitish Kumar’s position as one of the most experienced and influential leaders in the state.

As he returns to office once again, his leadership and ability to manage coalition politics continue to draw attention.

According to the latest asset declaration he submitted on 31 December 2024, Nitish Kumar’s net worth is around Rs 1.64 crore, making his financial profile modest compared to many other ministers in the state. His cash-in-hand is Rs 21,052, and he has bank deposits totalling about Rs 60,811.

His movable assets are valued at nearly Rs 16.97 lakh. These include a Ford EcoSport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings and one silver ring worth Rs 1.28 lakh, 13 cows and 10 calves valued at Rs 1.45 lakh, and household items like a treadmill, an exercise cycle, and a microwave oven.

Kumar owns just one immovable property: an apartment in a cooperative housing society in Dwarka, New Delhi. He bought the property in 2004 for Rs 13.78 lakh, and it is now valued at around Rs 1.48 crore. Notably, he does not own any house or land in Patna. His relatively simple asset profile stands out at a time when many ministers in Bihar have declared much higher levels of wealth.

The Bihar government requires all ministers to disclose their assets every year. 

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today: Check The Guest List Of This Historic Swearing In Ceremony

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 10:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: biharBihar CM oath taking ceremonyhome-hero-pos-15Nitish Kumar

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 20-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone

Big Boost For Indian Army, Worry For Pakistan, US Approves Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Systems Worth $93 Million – What To Know

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

LATEST NEWS

TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For ‘Critically Ill’ Father

Is Adani’s Big Move About To Spark A Mega Turnaround, And Is It The Real Reason JP Power Is Exploding?

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

New US Report Hints How Many Jets Pakistan Likely Lost During Operation Sindoor

Are Investors About to Cash In Big Today? Infosys ₹18,000 Crore Buyback Opens, Retail Investors To Strike Gold This Time

Did Priyanka Chopra Really ‘Hire Fans’ For Autographs? Desi Girl’s Old Airport Video Ignites Backlash

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Donald Trump To Meet ‘Communist’ NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani At White House After Months Of Hostility | What US President Said

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…
Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…
Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…
Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

QUICK LINKS