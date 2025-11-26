LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘No Moral Right To Preach’: India Rebukes Pakistan Over Sharp Remarks On Ram Mandir Ceremony’s Flag Hoisting, Asks Them To Focus On Own Human Rights Records

'No Moral Right To Preach': India Rebukes Pakistan Over Sharp Remarks On Ram Mandir Ceremony's Flag Hoisting, Asks Them To Focus On Own Human Rights Records

India’s MEA strongly rejected Pakistan’s remarks on the Ram Mandir flag-hoisting event, calling Islamabad a nation with a history of bigotry and minority repression. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan has no moral right to lecture others and should focus on its own poor human rights record.

India on Thursday sharply rejected Pakistan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya (PHOTO: X)
India on Thursday sharply rejected Pakistan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 26, 2025 19:51:14 IST



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) unleashed on Pakistan about its latest comment on the Ram Mandir flag-hoisting event, claiming Islamabad, which already has a history of bigotry and suppression of its minorities, has no right to preach to others.

According to MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Pakistan must concentrate on its miserable human rights track record, instead of giving homilies which lack substance.

MEA Accuses Pakistan of Bigotry, Minority Suppression

We have read the quoted statements, and we repudiate them with the scorn with which they are entitled. Being a nation with a glossy dark history of bigotry, repression and institutional mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no such moral right to preach to others, Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing.

‘Pakistan should focus on its own abysmal human rights records’

MEA, in an official statement, “Pakistan should focus on its own abysmal human rights records, rather than delivering hypocritical homilies. We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others,” Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing.”

MEA concluded, “Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records.” 

Instead of preaching hypocritical sermons, he continued, Pakistan ought to look internally and concentrate on its own deplorable human rights practices.

The comments of MEA followed suit following the protest by Pakistan over the recent hoisting of flags at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claiming it was an act of increasing religious pressure on religious minorities and an effort to destroy Muslim history.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 7:51 PM IST




QUICK LINKS