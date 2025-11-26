‘No Moral Right To Preach’: India Rebukes Pakistan Over Sharp Remarks On Ram Mandir Ceremony’s Flag Hoisting, Asks Them To Focus On Own Human Rights Records

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) unleashed on Pakistan about its latest comment on the Ram Mandir flag-hoisting event, claiming Islamabad, which already has a history of bigotry and suppression of its minorities, has no right to preach to others.

According to MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Pakistan must concentrate on its miserable human rights track record, instead of giving homilies which lack substance.

MEA Accuses Pakistan of Bigotry, Minority Suppression

We have read the quoted statements, and we repudiate them with the scorn with which they are entitled. Being a nation with a glossy dark history of bigotry, repression and institutional mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no such moral right to preach to others, Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, reacting to Pakistan’s comments on PM Modi hoisting the flag at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, says, “We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a… pic.twitter.com/wdKQVPHMrt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2025

‘Pakistan should focus on its own abysmal human rights records’

MEA, in an official statement, “Pakistan should focus on its own abysmal human rights records, rather than delivering hypocritical homilies. We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others,” Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing.”

MEA concluded, “Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records.”

Instead of preaching hypocritical sermons, he continued, Pakistan ought to look internally and concentrate on its own deplorable human rights practices.

The comments of MEA followed suit following the protest by Pakistan over the recent hoisting of flags at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claiming it was an act of increasing religious pressure on religious minorities and an effort to destroy Muslim history.

