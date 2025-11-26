‘My Sister Was Frequently Beaten, Husband Has Illegal Daughter,’ Deepti Chaurasia’s Brother Reveals Shocking Details Against Kamla Pasand Owner’s Son A Day After She Was Found Dead

The daughter-in-law of Kamala Pasand owner Kamal Kishore Chaurasia supposedly committed suicide on Tuesday evening, November 25, and her body was discovered hanging. Her brother has come forward already claiming that she was being tortured by her mother-in-law and husband and that her husband had extramarital affairs.

‘She Was Tortured’: Deepti Chaurasia’s Brother Makes Explosive Claims

The news agency, citing police officials stated that a diary had also been found after the death of Deepti where the 40-year-old stated she had a quarrel with her husband and her husband Kishore son Harpreet who she married in the year 2010. The couple has a 14-year-old son.

The body of Deepti was taken to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night itself, and a postmortem examination, which is to be performed by a group of doctors, is awaiting.

Although little is known, according to News18, the family of Deepti is considering a complaint on the charges of abetment to suicide, a criminal offence in the section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to media reports, this extreme action on the part of Deepti might have been caused by displeasure with Harpreet who is reported to have married a second time and got married to a South Indian actress.





Deepti Chaurasia’s Brother Accuses Her Husband of Violence and Extra-Marital Affairs

The new claims have taken place due to allegations by Rishabh, the brother of Deepti, that she was physically abused by her mother-in-law and husband.

In one of his engagements with the reporters, Rishabh remarked, “They would be beaten by her mother-in-law and husband. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we learned about it we brought our daughter home. Her mother-in-law adopted her afterwards. My sister would call me and tell me that she was tortured and her husband had affairs.”

He also revealed that Harpreet has an illegal daughter with the South Indian actress.

Deepti’s brother added, “I do not know that my sister was killed or that she died of suicide. I spoke to her 2-3 days ago. I just want justice. My sister was married in 2010. The relations with her husband were not good. He would beat her and mistreat her physically.”

Kamala Pasand is a brand of pan masala and gutka owned by the KP Group and Kamla Kant and Company and was started by Kamala Kant Chaurasia and Kamal Kishore Chaurasia. The company retails across the pan-India, and the turnover is in billions of rupees.

MUST READ: Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area, Who Is He?