LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area

Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area

Deepti Chaurasia, 40, daughter-in-law of pan masala baron Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, died by suicide at the family’s Vasant Vihar home on November 25. A note suggested relationship issues. Married since 2010, she leaves behind a 14-year-old son as police continue the investigation.

Pan Masala tycoon Kamal Kishor Chaurasia’s daughter-in-law found dead at Delhi home (PHOTO: X)
Pan Masala tycoon Kamal Kishor Chaurasia’s daughter-in-law found dead at Delhi home (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 26, 2025 16:26:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area

Deepti Chaurasia, the daughter-in-law of Pan Masala baron Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, the man behind Kamla Pasand and Rajshree died yesterday i.e. November 25,  apparently by suicide, at the family’s home in Vasant Vihar, South Delhi.

Deepti, who was 40 and married to Kamal Kishor’s son Harpreet, was found at home around noon. Police sources say she used a dupatta. They found a note in her room.

In the note, she reportedly wrote that she didn’t blame anyone. She asked, “If there’s no love and trust in a relationship, what’s the point of life?” Investigators believe family problems pushed her to this point, but they’re still looking into the details.

Deepti and Harpreet married in 2010 and have a 14-year-old son. Police have recovered her body, and doctors at Safdarjung Hospital will handle the post-mortem. So far, the police haven’t made an official statement.

Who is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? 

Kamal Kishor Chaurasia is one of India’s most influential, yet low-profile business figures in the pan masala and chewing products world. He’s the force behind Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands that dominate the country’s gutka and pan masala scene.

Everyone knows the brands, especially in North and Central India, but Chaurasia himself stays out of the spotlight. He’s built his empire by understanding what people want affordable chewing products and making sure his brands reach everyone, from small towns to big cities.

Kamla Pasand has become a household name. The group is known for pan masala, mouth fresheners, and scented supari. Chaurasia pushed for bold marketing and a massive distribution network, and the brand exploded in the 2000s and 2010s.

Now, you see Kamla Pasand everywhere tiny kiosks, pan stalls, and big supermarkets. The catchy tagline and celebrity ads helped too.

Chaurasia didn’t stop there. He also launched Rajshree, a brand famous for tobacco products, betel nut mixes, and even lottery-style games in some areas. Rajshree caught on because it’s cheap and always available. It’s helped Chaurasia tighten his grip on the legal gutka business (where it’s allowed) and other chewing product lines.

ALSO READ: Deepti Chaurasia Death: Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging In Delhi’s Vasant Vihar; Suicide Note Details Not Out Yet

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 4:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS’ Ambition

Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

‘C-Grade Porn Actor’: Imran Khan Once Got Embroiled In ‘Phone Sex’ Row With THIS Woman After An Audio Clip Got Leaked, Here’s How PTI Reacted

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

Massive Fire Breaks Out In EV Showroom In Kota; Over 50 Electric Bikes Destroyed

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai to Become the Global Epicenter of Spiritual Unity at the “Gita Jayanti Mahotsav 2025” Organized by Swami Atmasthananda Seva Pratishthan & Indo Occidental Symbiosis

Amid Imran Khan’s Death Rumours, Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Old Record Against India Resurfaces

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Khaana aur Gaana: A Vibrant, Flavour-Packed Celebration of Cinema

‘It Is Dead Most Of The Times’: Palash Muchhal Once Dropped A Hint To His Rumoured Lover About His Relationship Status With Smriti Mandhana, Read Leaked Chat Here

What Led To Tragic Death Of Teen Basketball Player In Haryana’s Rohtak? Was It A Rusted Pole Or Long-Ignored Maintenance?

Shubhankit Sharma to come up with ‘Sote Jaagte’ directed by Dinesh Soi

Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area
Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area
Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area
Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area

QUICK LINKS