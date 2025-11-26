Who Is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia? Daughter-In-Law Of The Man Behind Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Brands Found Dead At Home In Posh South Delhi Area

Deepti Chaurasia, the daughter-in-law of Pan Masala baron Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, the man behind Kamla Pasand and Rajshree died yesterday i.e. November 25, apparently by suicide, at the family’s home in Vasant Vihar, South Delhi.

Deepti, who was 40 and married to Kamal Kishor’s son Harpreet, was found at home around noon. Police sources say she used a dupatta. They found a note in her room.

In the note, she reportedly wrote that she didn’t blame anyone. She asked, “If there’s no love and trust in a relationship, what’s the point of life?” Investigators believe family problems pushed her to this point, but they’re still looking into the details.

Deepti and Harpreet married in 2010 and have a 14-year-old son. Police have recovered her body, and doctors at Safdarjung Hospital will handle the post-mortem. So far, the police haven’t made an official statement.

Who is Kamal Kishor Chaurasia?

Kamal Kishor Chaurasia is one of India’s most influential, yet low-profile business figures in the pan masala and chewing products world. He’s the force behind Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands that dominate the country’s gutka and pan masala scene.

Everyone knows the brands, especially in North and Central India, but Chaurasia himself stays out of the spotlight. He’s built his empire by understanding what people want affordable chewing products and making sure his brands reach everyone, from small towns to big cities.

Kamla Pasand has become a household name. The group is known for pan masala, mouth fresheners, and scented supari. Chaurasia pushed for bold marketing and a massive distribution network, and the brand exploded in the 2000s and 2010s.

Now, you see Kamla Pasand everywhere tiny kiosks, pan stalls, and big supermarkets. The catchy tagline and celebrity ads helped too.

Chaurasia didn’t stop there. He also launched Rajshree, a brand famous for tobacco products, betel nut mixes, and even lottery-style games in some areas. Rajshree caught on because it’s cheap and always available. It’s helped Chaurasia tighten his grip on the legal gutka business (where it’s allowed) and other chewing product lines.

