Deepti Chaurasia Death: Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging In Delhi’s Vasant Vihar; Suicide Note Details Not Out Yet

Deepti Chaurasia: A major tragedy struck the Kamla Pasand business family on Tuesday evening after 40-year-old Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of pan masala tycoon Kamal Kishore Chaurasia, was found dead at her residence in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. Police said Deepti died by suicide, and her family has now moved to file a complaint alleging abetment to suicide.

Deepti married Harpreet Chaurasia, son of Kamal Kishore, in 2010. The couple has a 14-year-old son. Early reports indicate that tension in the marriage may have played a role, with speculation suggesting she was distressed over Harpreet’s alleged second marriage to a South Indian film actress. Police, however, have not confirmed these claims.

Police Probe Underway; Suicide Note Suspected

According to preliminary findings, Deepti was found hanging from a scarf inside the residence. Some unverified reports claim that a suicide note was recovered from the spot, though police have not disclosed any names or details mentioned in it.

The Vasant Vihar Police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation. Officers are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident, along with the family’s abetment allegations. Statements from relatives and those close to the couple are expected to be recorded soon.

The Kamla Pasand Legacy

The Chaurasia family is well-known in the pan masala and gutkha industry. Kamal Kishore, along with his father Kamala Kant Chaurasia, built the Kamla Pasand empire over several decades. The business, which began with Kamala Kant selling loose pan masala from a small kiosk in Kanpur’s Fieldkhana area around 40–45 years ago, has grown into a multi-city enterprise spanning Kanpur, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Today, Kamla Pasand Pan Masala is produced under the KP Group and the Kamala Kant Company, and is regarded as a major player in the industry with a turnover running into billions of rupees.

