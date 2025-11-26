LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is 'My Winner', Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan's 'Fasad Ki Jad' Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand backs Farhana Bhatt as the deserving Bigg Boss 19 winner, praising her emotional journey, authenticity and resilience. She also rejects Salman Khan’s “Fasad Ki Jad” tag, claiming her actions were misinterpreted amid the show’s intense environment.

Kunickaa Sadanand Backs Farhana Bhatt, Rejects Salman’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Tag (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 26, 2025 12:41:16 IST

A veteran actress like Kunickaa Sadanand has surprisingly come out in favor of Farhana Bhatt, the contestant who has been tipped to win the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Kunickaa is the one who has gone through the ups and downs on the reality show and has recently exited. The actress did not hesitate to call Farhana the rightful winner notwithstanding their famously turbulent relationship inside the house.

The reason for her support is the observation of Farhana’s emotionally charged journey and considerable growth through the season. Kunickaa considers Farhana’s naturalness and toughness, which she expressed with authenticity, a quality that makes her a champion. This endorsement is a significant event in the discussions about the winner at the conclusion of the season, as it comes right then.

Farhana Bhatt: The Unlikely Winner’s Journey

Kunicka’s forecast regarding Farhana’s victory in Bigg Boss 19 is firmly based on her belief that the Kashmiri contestant is destined to win the trophy owing to her lengthy emotional journey and the transformation that was so evidently seen. Farhana’s stay in the house has been characterized by very intense, sometimes even fierce, arguments, one of which was with Kunicka herself that turned out to be a very strong rivalry.

Nevertheless, the seasoned actress does not consider the conflict to be only at the surface and is able to see through it, she even commends Farhana for her hardiness and strong character.

This is in stark contrast to the other contestants, where Kunicka observes that even though Farhana has been quite tough at times, she has, in fact, been the most truthful one among others in expressing her feelings and in confronting the house’s pressures. For Kunicka, Farhana is the most promising challenger as she has gone through both significant personal and in-house conflicts without compromising her true self.

Salman’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Tag: Kunickaa’s Clarification

Kunickaa Sadanand, to give one of the most controversial moments of her own journey, introduced a strong clarification concerning host Salman Khan’s evaluation of her as “Fasad ki Jad” (the root of chaos). The actress utterly rejected the label, explaining that her conduct was at the very least, characteristically misread.

In her view, she was only trying to enforce order and was not even intentionally provoking quarrels or causing hassle but merely yielding content for the show. Kunickaa claimed that a lot of the brawls she was associated with were a result of situational pressures and poor communication, in which her position was merely that of a facilitator, not an instigator. She considers the “root of chaos” label as a false representation resulting from the intense atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Malti Chahar Finale Fate Depends On Housemates’ Decisions As Unexpected Power Shift Sparks Intense Drama

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 12:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS