Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Malti Chahar Finale Fate Depends On Housemates' Decisions As Unexpected Power Shift Sparks Intense Drama

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Malti Chahar Finale Fate Depends On Housemates’ Decisions As Unexpected Power Shift Sparks Intense Drama

A surprise rule in Bigg Boss 19 puts wildcards Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar’s finale chances in housemates’ hands. OG contestants debated fairness, with a 4–2 vote allowing them into the Ticket to Finale race. The twist exposes alliances, grudges, and intensifies the final-week battle.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 25, 2025 10:55:16 IST

The path to the finale of Bigg Boss 19 has now become a crucial, sudden, and roller-coaster ride of events, with unintended consequences for the wildcards, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar, who are now completely dependent on the votes of the housemates they are challenging.

In a mind-boggling new rule, Bigg Boss declared that the housemates who have been there throughout the whole 13-week period should cast their votes to determine whether or not the wildcards can even take part in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ race because of the latter’s late entry into the game. 

This unprecedented shift of power has immediately laid bare the major splits and pent-up grudges inside the house, changing what was supposed to be a concentrated final task into an extremely personalized political fight.

Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Advantage: The Original Contestants’ Case

The primary argument opposing the participation of Shehbaz and Malti is their wildcards character, which was strongly defended by some of the original contestants. The main problem is the matter of justice and stamina. Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt, the contestants who voted ‘No’, were quite explicit in saying that the wildcards had not gone through the entire range of challenges, nominations, and emotional distress that the OGs (Original Gangsters) have gone through over the 13 weeks.



Farrhana specifically expressed her opinion very strongly that she had not witnessed any committed or consistent gameplay from them that would be a ground for a ticket in the last leg of the competition- in fact, she seemed to think that the vice of inconsistency was inherent to their very presence in the show. This group considers their fight for survival from the start as a reason for the finale ticket to be theirs.

The Alliance Factor: A Show of Sportsmanship

Though, the group of housemates who were in favor of segregation was not so big. A strong group composed of Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Gaurav Khanna led the voting with ‘Yes’, and thus they granted the wildcards the chance. This decision was a mixture of sportsmanship and strategic thinking regarding the future. Tanya Mittal pointed out that Shehbaz Badesha has been giving his “100 per cent” in every single task since he got to be part of the show.

On the other hand, Gaurav was uncertain about Malti’s motives but his vote indicates that he wants to keep the competition open and perhaps, do not want to appear as biased. In the end, the ‘Yes’ team won the vote by a margin of 4-2 which allowed Shehbaz and Malti to enter the race for the Ticket to Finale. This decisive moment has altered the final week turning it into the one of urgency and rivalry as the wildcards now have to prove their worth completely.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 10:54 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Bigg Boss 19Malti ChaharShehbaz Badesha

QUICK LINKS