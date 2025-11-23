Bigg Boss 19: Why Is Salman Khan Pissed With His Once Favourite Amaal Mallik? ‘Jitni Class Yaha Pe Li Hai…’

LIVE TV
Salman Khan reprimanded Amaal Mallik in the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode, criticizing his aggressive behavior and disrespect toward housemates. Issuing a stern warning, Salman said he’d “ignore” him now but added, “inki class ghar se bahar jaake li jayegi,” hinting at consequences beyond the show.

Salman Khan’s Chilling Warning to Amaal Mallik Sparks Post–Bigg Boss 19 Tension (Pc: X)
Salman Khan’s Chilling Warning to Amaal Mallik Sparks Post–Bigg Boss 19 Tension (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 23, 2025 10:53:25 IST

The drama is eternal and still playing out with Bigg Boss 19 coming close to its conclusion. Again, the Superstar host Salman Khan had to take the center stage, this time for a rigorous and surprisingly straight forward warning directed towards the behavior of one of the reality show’s stars, singer/composer for the Indian film industry Amaal Mallik. Mallik has always been the center of the limelight throughout the show due to his strong opinions and his quarrels with the other housemates.

Though some people liked the boldness in him, his sometimes very harsh and very choice-of-words ways during arguments have made him cross the line in the perception of the show’s host. In the last weekend episode, a clearly unhappy Khan took the bull by the horns and confronted Mallik’s behavior.

The host, known for his dual trait of both mentor and punisher, did not mince words in saying that all Mallik’s actions inside the house would not be taken lightly when his disrespect shown towards some elders and his habit of being the sky on the earth would be the worst. The core of Khan’s communique was a very bleak promise of future repercussions delivered with his usual high-voltage charm.

Amaal Mallik’s In-House Conduct

Amaal Mallik’s personality within the Bigg Boss house has been a tightly divided matter. His behavior was often the cause of the most intense disputes in the house, he would be more than willing to give a fight over nothing, be it a task, a kitchen, a single opinion or anything else.

He always had good support from his alliances, but his bad mood often took over, leading to instances that were considered by many viewers, and apparently the host too, to be unsuitable for the telecast.

Traditionally the superstar host has been very hard on the contestants who don’t show respect, mainly in the case of seniors, or when using inappropriate language.

Salman Khan’s patience seems to be worn out with Mallik’s never-ending battles and his inability to accept criticism in a mature manner during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episodes. One of the aspects of Salman Khan’s style is that he is particularly good at spotting contestants who demonstrate either aggression or a victim mentality, and Mallik’s latest behavior falls under the former.

Salman Khan’s Post-Show Vow

The most talked-about moment of the latest episode has certainly been Salman Khan’s chilling warning. During the discussion of a very nasty fight, Salman’s voice changed from a kind teacher to a punisher. He was staring straight at Amaal Mallik and told him, very clearly, that he would “ignore” him this time, but then he added a very strong statement: “Inki class toh ghar se bahar jaake li jayegi.”

This does not sound like a normal threat; it is like a superstar’s vow a promise of accountability after the protective bubble of the Bigg Boss house is removed. Because of the power dynamics in Bollywood, a cold shoulder from Salman Khan could have huge impacts on a professional’s career, especially for someone who is relatively new in the field like Amaal Mallik. The signal is very clear: the repercussions of scorn and poor behavior in the house usually last much longer than the final episode.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 10:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS