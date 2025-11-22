LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Kunickaa Sadanand Out Of Bigg Boss 19? Surprise Eviction Buzz Grows As Rajmata’s Sudden Exit Shakes The House

Rumors suggest Kunickaa Sadanand has been unexpectedly evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after receiving the least votes. Her shocking exit, just weeks before the finale, leaves fans stunned and confirms the season’s Top 8 as competition intensifies.

Is Kunickaa Sadanand Out of Bigg Boss 19? Rumours Spark Shock Ahead of Finale (Pc: X)
Is Kunickaa Sadanand Out of Bigg Boss 19? Rumours Spark Shock Ahead of Finale (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 22, 2025 12:14:37 IST

Bigg Boss 19’s path to the Grand Finale has already taken an amazing and unpredictable twist, as the rumors about the eviction of the senior actress and one of the season’s most talkative contestants, Kunickaa Sadanand, have been going around extensively but not confirmed.

The rumor is a shock to a lot of people, particularly after a week that revolved around emotional family reunions, making her exit a huge surprise just a few weeks before the end. While the official confirmation is still pending for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, constant talk from insiders suggests that the veteran actress’ time in the house is over.

Her alleged exit, which seems to be based on receiving the least votes from the public, significantly reduces the competition thus confirming the remaining contestants as the official Top 8 for the last sprint.

The ‘Rajmata’s’ Unexpected Exit

Kunickaa Sadanand was highly regarded in the house due to her age and her fiery nature, which led her to be called ‘Rajmata’ by her fellow inmates in a friendly yet controversial way.

She always gave her opinions in a very strong and direct manner, which often led to big fights, mainly with younger contestants such as Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar. The eviction news has given a dramatic contrast to her recent emotional peak, where she cried after meeting her son and little granddaughters during the Family Week task.

This unexpected departure brings out the cruel nature of audience voting, which always favors popularity over the reputation or tenure of a contestant in the house. Her exit, if confirmed, shows that even a strong character can be rejected by the final public verdict.

Voting Dynamics and Finale Predictions

The eviction that has been talked about draws attention to the unstable voting situations this late in the game. Unofficial voting polls had more and more frequently positioned Kunickaa Sadanand in the bottom two zone, usually together with Malti Chahar.

The finale’s close proximity usually increases the voting intensity, where even slight differences can cause a strong contender to go home.

The remaining top 8 contestants are the ones who are going to be completely focused on Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt are the ones who are reported as the current frontrunners most often.

The eviction of Kunickaa Sadanand is a very clear signal to the rest of the housemates: The game has completely changed into a contest of votes, and anyone can be the next one to suffer the same fate as the Rajmata.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 12:14 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
New Labour Codes Explained: What Are The New Labour Laws, And How Will They Supercharge Your Work Life?

QUICK LINKS