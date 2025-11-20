LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Santokh Singh Sukh? Shehbaaz And Shehnaaz Gill Father Brings Unexpected Drama, Leaves Housemates Shocked During Bdigg Boss 19 Surprise Visit

Who Is Santokh Singh Sukh? Shehbaaz And Shehnaaz Gill Father Brings Unexpected Drama, Leaves Housemates Shocked During Bdigg Boss 19 Surprise Visit

Santokh Singh Sukh, father of Shehnaaz and Shehbaz, gained attention during Bigg Boss 13 through his bold media presence. Known for strong opinions, political shifts, and controversies, he remains a highly discussed figure linked to the spotlight of his celebrity children.

Santokh Singh Sukh: The Controversial Father Behind Bigg Boss Fame (Pc: X)
Santokh Singh Sukh: The Controversial Father Behind Bigg Boss Fame (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 20, 2025 17:24:44 IST

The Bigg Boss house has always been quite a place for family visits replete with high drama, but the presence of Santokh Singh Sukh, father of the contestants Shehnaaz and Shehbaaz, in the 19th season’s family week for support for his son Shehbaaz  brought in an unforeseen layer of stress and disputes.

The whole saga of Punjabi beauty Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most discussed ones in the whole show’s history. Primarily, her popularity, and then her brother Shehbaz Badesha’s, put a huge spotlight on their family, especially their father, Santokh Singh Sukh. 

Although he has never participated in the Bigg Boss house, Santokh Singh has become quite a popular character through his very open media interviews and public appearances where he has been supporting his children during and after the reality show. His frank and sometimes theatrical commentary about the show and the other housemates made him quickly recognized by the enormous Bigg Boss audience.

Family Ties and Public Scrutiny

The family patriarch is Santokh Singh Sukh, whose strong views and public engagement with his kids are well known. Parminder Kaur Gill is his wife. Shehbaz and Shehnaaz, both well-known in the Punjabi music and film industry, have a somewhat highlighted bond that during their whole reality show stay was particularly brought into focus during the ‘Family Week’ episode of Bigg Boss 13 when Shehbaz came as her ‘Connection’. Santokh Singh Sukh has always had a somewhat controversial yet distinctive public persona, as his media presence was connected to his career-related children.

 Political and Legal Controversies

Santokh Singh Sukh, the fascinating figure of showbiz, frequently landed in public controversies. His political conversion was the primary reason for his name to get the most exposure; he left the Congress Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. The political maneuver, however, was quickly followed by a shooting event in Amritsar where he claimed a group of men whose names he did not know had opened fire on him.

Moreover, the legal issues were made more complex when the court revealed that rape charges against him had been placed in 2020 based on a woman’s complaint. He has consistently denied the accusations and claimed that they were politically driven. This has continually kept his name in the public debate, and he is now regarded as someone more than just a participant who happened to be the parent of a well-known kid.

Santokh Singh Sukh, who has a connection with Bigg Boss, is only second to the glamour of his children, Shehnaaz and Shehbaz, who were part of the show in different ways. He has been very frank, which has kept him always very much alive and present in the surrounding media stories and made him the often controversial father of the Bigg Boss siblings.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 5:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS