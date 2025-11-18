Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

Gurmeet Singh is mainly recognized by the general public as the father of Ashnoor Kaur, the actress, who was a significant contestant on Bigg Boss 19. His participation in the Family Week of the show and his strong support for his daughter against the comments of the other inmates have recently earned him the spotlight.

Gurmeet Singh, who is a New Delhi resident, comes from a loving Sikh-Punjabi family and has been a co-operator with his wife, Avneet Kaur, in boosting Ashnoor’s career in the entertainment industry from an early age, and, at the same time, making sure that she did not lose focus on her studies.

It is said that he is in the business sector as his profession. He was very pleased to see Ashnoor’s success and performance during his Bigg Boss 19 visit, highlighting the whole family’s support of her dignity and grace in the house, especially when the controversies arose.

Family Background and Support

Gurmeet Singh’s family foundation is based primarily on the success and happiness of his daughter. Ashnoor was born on May 3, 2004, and is the sole offspring of Gurmeet and Avneet Kaur. The family’s unwavering support has always been a characteristic of Ashnoor’s career, which started at the age of five. Gurmeet Singh and his spouse made sure she had the best education, even scoring high in the CBSE board exams, despite her being busy shooting.

The family often receives compliments for the parenting of Ashnoor, who has managed to combine a fruitful acting career with her studies turning out to be a Bachelor’s in Mass Media graduate. Gurmeet Singh’s participation in Bigg Boss 19 highlighted his role as a caring and profoundly supportive father.

Net Worth and Professional Life Insights

Although the exact, independently verified figures regarding Gurmeet Singh’s personal net worth resulting from his business dealings are not disclosed in the search context, his daughter Ashnoor Kaur’s huge financial success gives an indirect view of the family’s total wealth.

Media reports estimate Ashnoor Kaur’s net worth to be around ₹7-10 crore (as of 2025). Her income comes from her being an actress, model, and influencer on social media, and this has been for a long time now.

The family has some luxuries in their possession, and one of them is the BMW X3 which Ashnoor bought for herself on her 18th birthday plus a Mercedes-Benz GLE-class SUV and a BMW 3 series. This is a solid financial status proof of the family, and possibly Gurmeet Singh’s business was an important factor in the financial support for the family’s growth.

Also Read: Who Is Humane Sagar? Odisha Singer’s Life, Career, Hit Songs & Sudden Death at 36