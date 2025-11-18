LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

Gurmeet Singh, father of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur, gained attention for his strong support during Family Week. A Delhi-based businessman, he and his wife have guided Ashnoor’s career and education since childhood, shaping her success with constant encouragement.

Gurmeet Singh: The Supportive Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Ashnoor Kaur’s Rise to Fame (Pc: X)
Gurmeet Singh: The Supportive Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Ashnoor Kaur’s Rise to Fame (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 18, 2025 17:15:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

Gurmeet Singh is mainly recognized by the general public as the father of Ashnoor Kaur, the actress, who was a significant contestant on Bigg Boss 19. His participation in the Family Week of the show and his strong support for his daughter against the comments of the other inmates have recently earned him the spotlight.

Gurmeet Singh, who is a New Delhi resident, comes from a loving Sikh-Punjabi family and has been a co-operator with his wife, Avneet Kaur, in boosting Ashnoor’s career in the entertainment industry from an early age, and, at the same time, making sure that she did not lose focus on her studies.

It is said that he is in the business sector as his profession. He was very pleased to see Ashnoor’s success and performance during his Bigg Boss 19 visit, highlighting the whole family’s support of her dignity and grace in the house, especially when the controversies arose.

Family Background and Support

Gurmeet Singh’s family foundation is based primarily on the success and happiness of his daughter. Ashnoor was born on May 3, 2004, and is the sole offspring of Gurmeet and Avneet Kaur. The family’s unwavering support has always been a characteristic of Ashnoor’s career, which started at the age of five. Gurmeet Singh and his spouse made sure she had the best education, even scoring high in the CBSE board exams, despite her being busy shooting.

The family often receives compliments for the parenting of Ashnoor, who has managed to combine a fruitful acting career with her studies turning out to be a Bachelor’s in Mass Media graduate. Gurmeet Singh’s participation in Bigg Boss 19 highlighted his role as a caring and profoundly supportive father.

Net Worth and Professional Life Insights

Although the exact, independently verified figures regarding Gurmeet Singh’s personal net worth resulting from his business dealings are not disclosed in the search context, his daughter Ashnoor Kaur’s huge financial success gives an indirect view of the family’s total wealth.

Media reports estimate Ashnoor Kaur’s net worth to be around ₹7-10 crore (as of 2025). Her income comes from her being an actress, model, and influencer on social media, and this has been for a long time now.

The family has some luxuries in their possession, and one of them is the BMW X3 which Ashnoor bought for herself on her 18th birthday plus a Mercedes-Benz GLE-class SUV and a BMW 3 series. This is a solid financial status proof of the family, and possibly Gurmeet Singh’s business was an important factor in the financial support for the family’s growth.

Also Read: Who Is Humane Sagar? Odisha Singer’s Life, Career, Hit Songs & Sudden Death at 36

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 5:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashnoor KaurBigg Boss 19Gurmeet Singh

RELATED News

Dhurandhar Trailer X: Ranveer Singh Sets Screens Ablaze In Aditya Dhar’s Jaw-Dropping Action Spectacle, Leaves Fans Awestruck

Tom Cruise Finally Honoured With Honorary Oscar In 2025, But Did You Know How Many Times He Was Nominated Before And Didn’t Win?

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

Ariana Grande at Wicked Singapore Premiere: Man Who Tried to Attack Singer Sentenced After Pleading Guilty

Who Is Humane Sagar? Odisha Singer’s Life, Career, Hit Songs & Sudden Death at 36

LATEST NEWS

X Down: Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform Down For Thousands Of Users In India

Prashant Kishor Issues Fresh Challenge To Nitish Kumar, Says ‘Will Quit If…’

Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened

UP Husband Catches Wife Cheating, Instantly Marries Her To Lover And Walks Away Calmly, Leaves Everyone Shocked

Rohini Acharya Row: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Urges Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If Parents Were Subjected To ‘Mental Harassment’

Karachi Residents Slam Authorities As City Turns Into A Maze Of Dug-Up Roads

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

FreeForm Concludes a Landmark Showcase at IFLA APR 2025

Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets
Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets
Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets
Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

QUICK LINKS