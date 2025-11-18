LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Humane Sagar? Odisha Singer’s Life, Career, Hit Songs & Sudden Death at 36

Humane Sagar, one of Odisha’s most loved playback singers, passed away at 36 due to a heart attack. Learn about his life, career, hit songs, and sudden death in this detailed article.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 12:02:15 IST

Humane Sagar was a fabulous playback singer in Odisha because of his intense voice and emotional performance. Born in 1988 and hailing from a musical family, he adopted an early love for music. His father, late Narendra Kumar Sagar, himself a singer, was one of Sagar’s biggest motivators. 

Rise to Fame 

Sagar became well-known as a contestant on the singing reality television show Voice of Odisha and his sincere voice, emotion and depth contributed to his quick rise in the Odia music industry. Thereafter, he began recording songs for movies, albums and devotional songs and became one of the busiest singers in Odisha. He has sung hundreds of songs in Odia and other regional languages throughout his career.

Famous Songs and Contribution

Some of Sagar’s beloved songs include “Dele Dhara Katha Sare,” “Jhia Ta Kete Sundara,” “Tu Mo Love Story,” as well as many romantic songs and sad melodies that he became famous for on social media. Sagar’s music was known to resonate with fans deeply in part for his soulful style and vocal delivery.

Sudden Death at 36

Humane Sagar died at 36 after reportedly suffering a heart attack at home in Cuttack. Family members took him to the hospital, but it was too late and he was pronounced dead on arrival. His sudden death shines a light on the stress and health factors that some artists navigate in the entertainment community. Fans, fellow singers, and politicians shared their sadness in losing one of the brightest artist the state ever had in such a dreadful and premature way.

Legacy

Although his life has been cut short, Humane Sagar’s songs will live on. He had an unforgettable voice and memories of him as a great man and artist will be left with millions.

The information provided in this article is based on early reports and publicly available sources. Details regarding the cause of death and other statements may be updated as official confirmations are released. This content is intended for informational purposes only.

ALSO READ: Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: From Dangal to Stree – His Best Roles, Career Journey & Net Worth

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 12:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: humane sagarHumane Sagar biographyhumane sagar deathHumane Sagar heart attackHumane Sagar hit songsOdia playback singerOdisha music industryOdisha singer dies at 36who is Humane Sagar

QUICK LINKS