Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: From Dangal to Stree – His Best Roles, Career Journey & Net Worth

Aparshakti Khurana, born on November 18, has made a name for himself in Bollywood. He started as a radio jockey and TV host, with his buoyant charm connecting with the audience. As the brother of another Bollywood actor, Ayushman Khurana, there was already a weight of public expectations with Aparshakti, but he differentiated himself in his own right.

Breakthrough with Dangal

In Dangal, that is where Aparshakti made his debute in Bollywood (2016). His character in the film, Omkar – a supportive cousin of Geeta and Babita, he made an instant impression with his natural acting and comic timing. Dangal established itself as a box office success, as did Aparshakti in the public eye.

Aparshakti quickly became the crowd-favorite for delivering moments that became memorable in his performance, such as:

Stree (2018) – Where his humor and expressions stood out;

Luka Chuppi (2019) – Stood out in this fun character, where he seriously made the audience laugh;

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) – Another film that he shined bright in due to his timing;

Helmet, Jubilee, Hum Do Hamare Do, multiple webseries – Another category that he has conquered and extended.

Net Worth & Success Today

With increasing fame ,film projects, brand endorsements and hosting, Aparshakti Khurana’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹15-20 crore. He continues to choose unique roles and remains humble.

Aparshakti Khurana’s story from radio to Bollywood is inspiring. On his birthday, we celebrate not just the actor but also the profoundly hard-working entertainer who brings warmth and laughter to every piece of screen he occupies.

This article is based on publicly available information and estimates. Net worth figures may vary. All details are for informational purposes only.

