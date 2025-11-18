Udaipur ₹30 Crore Fraud Case: Vikram Bhatt Rejects Allegations, Says ‘Rajasthan Police Misguided’

A major controversy has emerged after an FIR was lodged in Udaipur against filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in connection with ₹30 crores in fraud related to a film project. The complaint was filed at the Bhupalpura police station, and the investigation is ongoing.

What the FIR Says

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal has expressed and confirmed that Dr. Ajay Murdia is the person who filed the complaint.

According to the FIR, Dr. Murdia signed an agreement with Vikram Bhatt’s production house to produce four movies and documentaries in memory of his wife, who died eleven years earlier.

The FIR claims he paid Bhatt’s production house millions of rupees.

Only two movies were made, but they were not credited properly, and the highest-budget movie, which received far more money than the others, was never started at all, in violation of the contract.

SP Yogesh Goyal added, ” The production of the movie, which had the highest budget, was never started. Investigation is going on, and action will be taken appropriately.”

Vikram Bhatt Says Police Are Being Misled

Reacting to the FIR, Vikram Bhatt said he was shocked to learn about it from a TV channel.

He stated, “A journalist friend of mine sent me an FIR. So I read the entire FIR. Now, to be honest, I feel the Rajasthan Police is being misled.”

Bhatt added: “As far as my question is concerned, I don’t know. I have been told that there is NC first. I have not received anything like that. So first, I thought it would be NC. But now I have come to know that it is an FIR,”

Bhatt’s Inquiry into the Claimant’s Assertions

Bhatt made various observations:

The claimant claimed to be “not from the industry”, although he had made various movies with others.

Bhatt said he would always utilize green screen, but the claimant wanted real sets, which increased production costs.

As for Tumko Meri Kasam, Bhatt argued that the claimant was asking for an IPO of them, so he was unable to release the film due to SEBI guidelines.

Why the Film ‘Viraat’ Was Stopped

Bhatt also talked about their third film, Viraat:

The film was going well, and the claimant stopped production in the middle.

Bhatt believes the claimant stopped production because they were starting another IPO and he did not want to associated with any beginning film production again.

Bhatt added that the claimant also did not pay his staff.

He said, “All of this I am telling you, I have in emails and contracts.”

Bhatt Insists He Did Nothing Wrong

Bhatt said he has worked with many people over the years and has never had accusations such as his until now.

He said he will be looking for proof around the FIR and will respond legally.

About Vikram Bhatt

Bhatt was a director at age 14 assisting Director Mukul Anand.He later directed hit films like Ghulam, and successful horror movies like 1920, Shaapit, and Haunted – 3D.

