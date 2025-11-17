Popular Bollywood Stars and Their Net Worths: Who’s Leading the List in 2025?

Bollywood’s young faces in 2025 are shinning more than ever. With massive films, OTT hits, and lucrative brand deals, many have reached the upper echelon of wealth in the industry. Their starpower, and regular presence in the media has aided in their income equivalents of hundreds of crores.

The High Earnings contingent of the Young Generation

Ranveer Singh is one of the riches celebs in the industry and continues dominant the industry. His electrifying performances and wide range of brand endorsements provide him with a net worth of ₹ 350-400 crores.

Alia Bhatt is very close to Singh’s networth. With back-to-back films being loved by audiences, recognization globally, and a few Hollywood films under her belt, her net worth has approximately reached ₹ 300-350crores.

The Rising Generation with High Earnings

Kartik Aaryan, in just the past three years alone, have been one of the most bankable young actors in the industry. His amount of hits has propelled him to a net worth of approximately ₹ 200-230 crores.

Kiara Advani is rising and earning reach ₹ 120-140 crores with significatn films pre-covid and most recently, align driving bank deals with luxury brands.

Also noteworthy is Vicky Kaushal’s net worth, with both commercial and serious roles; he is at an approx net worth of ₹ 100-140 crores.

The New Wave of Popular Faces

Younger stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff are also making strong financial progress. Thanks to movies, OTT shows, fashion partnerships, and fitness-related endorsements, their net worths range between ₹60 crore and ₹180 crore.

Net worth figures are approximate and can differ from official financial records.