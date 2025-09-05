LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail

"Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail

"Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:16:29 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday took part in the bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail at Sector-44, and said that the project will resolve the economic progress of the city.

Former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is also here.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a rapidly expanding city always needed an empowered and modern mode of transport as Gurugram is emerging as an IT and industry hub.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “Gurugam was once a small town. Today, it is emerging as an IT and industry hub. But this rapidly expanding city always needed an empowered and modern mode of transport. This dream of Metro Rail is not a project of just bricks and stones. But it is related to our resolve of the economic progress of our city, environmental conservation and citizens’ convenience.”

On Thurday, Haryana Chief Minister has said that several significant decisions were taken during the GST Council meeting held in the national capital on Wednesday.

These include the rationalization of the tax structure, reduction in tax rates on essential goods used by the common man, improvement in the classification of tax rates, simplification of the registration process, exemption of life and health insurance including reinsurance from taxation, and the abolition of cess to provide relief to citizens.

He added that the Haryana government has extended its full support to all these decisions. The Chief Minister was talking to reporters after addressing the 56th meeting of the GST Council held in New Delhi today.

The meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister and GST Council Chairperson Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by Finance Ministers of states and Union Territories, along with GST Council members.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that GST rates have been rationalized on food items, healthcare and agricultural equipment, fertilizer inputs, renewable energy, textiles, and other commonly used goods.

Saini said that this move will provide significant relief to farmers, entrepreneurs, service providers, and the general public.

He said that the reduction in GST on food items will help lower prices, control inflation, and make nutritious food more accessible to the common man. He specifically highlighted the reduction in GST rates on tractors and their parts, stating that this measure will lower input costs for farmers, promote the adoption of modern machinery, and contribute to the modernisation of agriculture.

Expressing gratitude to the Central Government and the GST Council, Saini said that it has been proposed to reduce the GST rate on dairy products such as packaged milk and cheese from 5 per cent to zero. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhoomi-pujanchief-ministergurugramgurugram-metro-railharyanaNayab Singh Saini

RELATED News

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
"Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail
"Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail
"Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail
"Not a project of just bricks and stones, will resolve economic progress": Haryana CM Saini at bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail

QUICK LINKS