Home > India > Nothing Can Be Done If A Friend Rapes Friend: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee On Kolkata Gang Rape In Law College

Nothing Can Be Done If A Friend Rapes Friend: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee On Kolkata Gang Rape In Law College

Three men, including two current students and one alumnus of a Kolkata law college, have been arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old law student inside the campus.

Last Updated: June 28, 2025 08:56:16 IST

With not even a year of the brutal RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Rape and Murder case,  West Bengal’s Kolkata has again recorded a brutal gang rape in a law college. 

Following the investigation, the police have detained three individuals that includes law students and an alumini. The three are detained in the suspect of the alleged gang rape of a 24- year-old law college student in the college campus. 

The victim luckily survived the brutalality, and filed complaint accusing the trio of sexual assualt after she refused to a marriage proposal from one of the accused. 

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, accused Manojit Mishra- who is a law graduate and has been practicing at Alipore court was involved in forcing the victim to marry him. 

When she declined, citing a relationship with someone else, Mishra allegedly raped her with the help of two current students 19-year-old Zaib Ahmed and 20-year-old Pramit Mukherjee. The complainant alleged that the accused filmed the act and threatened to kill her and her boyfriend.

Amid the outrage, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee’s Statement Stirs Controversy

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee reacted to the incident on Friday and made controversial remarks. Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said, “I am not an advocate into the incident that occurred at the Law College, but the accused should be arrested. A few men commit this type of crime… But what can be done if a friend rapes his friend? Will the police be there in schools?”

Banerjee added that women should stay alert around those with “dirty mindsets.” He stated that people must be cautious of the company they keep, referring to the fact that the accused and the survivor were fellow students.

Following their arrest, the police produced the three accused before a magistrate. The court remanded them to four-day police custody. A PTI report confirmed that the lead accused, Manojit Mishra, had been practising criminal law prior to the arrest. The case has sparked public outrage, especially after Banerjee’s remarks questioning the role of law enforcement in educational institutions.

Tags: kolkata gang rapelaw collegemp kalyan banerjee
