Home > India > Meet The Engineer Behind Making Rath Yatra Safer With Brakes

Puri’s grand Rath Yatra, where faith moves wooden mountains, retired engineer Ashwini Kumar Mishra introduced a brake system that made the 40-tonne chariots safer. Working quietly for 16 years without payment or fame, he ensured devotion and safety could go hand in hand.

Credit: The Better India

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 07:50:59 IST

As India celebrates the world famous Rath Yatra in Puri – Odisha, where massive wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra roll through the streets. This grand festival of togetherness is known for its spiritual energy, sees barefoot pilgrims and weeping devotees pulling the towering structures with thick ropes. The event, while filled with faith and fervour, once posed a significant safety risk to participants and onlookers alike.

The Chariots Of 40 Tonnes 

For decades, the enormous chariots, each weighing over 40 tonnes, had no braking system. Once in motion, they couldn’t stop easily, often rolling several feet despite efforts to halt them. As a result, accidents were common. Injuries and panic marred what was meant to be a sacred celebration.

Retired engineer Ashwini Kumar Mishra witnessed this recurring danger and felt compelled to act, even though no one officially asked him to.

With demand of Zero funds, Ashwini began designing a brake system using sal wood logs and rubber straps. After months of testing, he created a pulley-based mechanism capable of halting the chariots effectively. Rubber grips cut in specific patterns absorbed road contact, while straps cushioned the impact without harming the wheels. His invention worked as a simple, locally sourced solution that brought safety to the sacred procession.

For the past 16 years, Ashwini and his small team have installed this brake system on all three chariots without pay or publicity. He never sought recognition, awards, or media attention.

His only satisfaction lies in knowing the chariots now stop when needed, and people can pull them with a greater sense of safety and peace.

(Input Source: The Better India) 

