Why Is Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised? Greets Everyone On The Occassion Of Rath Yatra, Watch

Why Is Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised? Greets Everyone On The Occassion Of Rath Yatra, Watch

Just days after undergoing spine surgery, former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik shared a heartfelt video message from his hospital bed, extending Rath Yatra wishes to the people of Odisha.

Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised, sends video message on Rath Yatra

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 11:15:50 IST

Google News

The grand nine day Rath Yatra procession begins today and will continue till July 5. On this auspicious occasion, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sends wishes from hospital in Mumbai. 

But why is he admitted to hospital?  

Former Odisha Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, extended warm wishes to the people of the state for Rath Yatra 2025 through a heartfelt video message from his hospital bed.

The video, recorded at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, followed his successful spine surgery on June 22, 2025. In the 22.89-second clip, Patnaik is seen resting in bed as he shares his greetings ahead of the sacred festival, scheduled for June 27. The message emphasized his continued spiritual connection with the people of Odisha despite his ongoing recovery.

Naveen Patnaik’s Video Message On Rath Yatra 2025

Patnaik’s video message resonated with citizens across Odisha as Rath Yatra holds deep cultural and religious value in the state. Millions of devotees gather annually in Puri to celebrate the festival, which features the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

Despite recovering from a major surgical procedure, Patnaik took the time to acknowledge the event and offer his congratulations to the public. His message served as a reminder of his strong cultural ties and the importance he places on the traditions that unite the people of Odisha.

Naveen Patnaik’s Health Update 

On June 22, 2025, Patnaik underwent successful spine surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. His surgeon, Dr. Ramakanta Panda, confirmed that Patnaik responded well to the procedure and remained under close observation. Medical officials expect his hospital stay to last between five and six days. 

Patnaik’s decision to communicate with the public during recovery reflects his enduring leadership style and his ability to maintain engagement even while hospitalized. His health continues to attract attention across Odisha, with daily updates from the hospital followed closely. 

Tags: jagannath rath yatranaveen patnaikrath yatra
