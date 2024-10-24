NTA Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Format Following RTI Inquiry: What Will Be The Potential Changes?

The RTI inquiry has brought to the forefront the concerns of millions of students and NEET aspirants who fear that changes to the exam pattern could impact their preparation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed that potential changes to the NEET UG 2025 exam pattern are under review by a High-Powered Expert Committee. This development came to light following an RTI (Right to Information) request filed by activist Dr. Vivek Pandey, who sought clarity on discussions held in July and August 2024 regarding possible alterations to the NEET exam format. The Committee was established under the directions of the Supreme Court of India, amidst growing concerns about the fairness and structure of the NEET exam.

The RTI Inquiry and Response

In his RTI application, Dr. Pandey requested the minutes of meetings held regarding potential changes in the NEET 2025 exam pattern. The Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) responded, stating that the information sought was “not available in the form you desire,” thus not providing any further clarification.

Unconvinced by the initial reply, Dr. Pandey filed a first appeal, pressing the authorities to provide the information in any form available. He stressed the importance of transparency, invoking Section 20(1) of the RTI Act 2005, which imposes penalties on public authorities for providing incomplete or misleading information. The penalty clause states that a fine of ₹250 per day, up to a maximum of ₹25,000, can be imposed until the requested information is furnished.

In response to this appeal, the NTA maintained that the reply from the CPIO was “adequate” and reiterated that the information sought was not available. Furthermore, it was noted that the report from the High-Powered Expert Committee was still pending and no definitive decisions regarding the NEET 2025 exam pattern had been finalized.

Formation of the Expert Committee

The formation of the High-Powered Expert Committee was directed by the Supreme Court of India in response to allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that no systemic breach was found in the 2024 exam, but ordered the government to take steps to ensure the robustness of future NEET exams. As part of these directives, the Union Government established the Committee on June 22, 2024, with the mandate to evaluate and recommend improvements to the examination process.

The Committee was initially expected to submit its findings by September 30, 2024. However, the Union Government requested a three-week extension, which pushed the deadline to October 21, 2024. The final report is now awaited and is anticipated to contain recommendations that could potentially reshape the NEET UG exam pattern for 2025.

Concerns of Aspirants

The RTI inquiry has brought to the forefront the concerns of millions of students and NEET aspirants who fear that changes to the exam pattern could impact their preparation. Dr. Pandey, speaking to Medical Dialogues, emphasized the importance of timely communication from the government, stating, “If the Government is introducing any changes, then the students should be informed now so that they could prepare for the same. It would be an injustice to students if they are informed about the possible changes only at the time of releasing the exam form.”

While it remains unclear whether the NEET UG 2025 pattern will undergo significant modifications, the ongoing review by the High-Powered Expert Committee suggests that the authorities are considering measures to enhance the fairness, transparency, and efficiency of the exam. Aspirants and stakeholders across the country are eagerly awaiting the Committee’s report, which will be submitted to the Supreme Court soon.

