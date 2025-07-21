Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report

BHUBANESWAR: A 15-year-old-girl set ablaze by three miscreants in Odisha’s Puri district on July 19, 2025, Saturday was airlifted to Delhi on July 20, 2025, Sunday, according to PTI. In a statement, AIIMS Delhi said that she is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block. According to the hospital, the victim’s condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. “A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition,” AIIMS Delhi mentioned in the statement.

What happened to the 15-year-old girl in Odisha?

According to The Indian Express, a 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she was set on fire by three unidentified assailants in Odisha’s Puri district on Saturday morning while she was going to her friend’s house. The victim was initially rushed to the Pipili hospital in Puri and was subsequently moved to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. As per a statement by the hospital, she was admitted with approximately 70% “total body surface area (TBSA)” burns.

Similar case happened some days back in Odisha

Only a few days back, a similar incident had happened where a female student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore district had immolated herself inside the campus alleging sexual harassment by an assistant professor Dr. Samir Kumar Sahu. The girl died after sustaining 90% burn injuries. According to The Hindu, the accused, was head of the Education Department. The report mentions that over the past six months, he allegedly made sexual advances, then threatened to fail the student in exams and ruin her academic record when she refused.

The college’s principal Dilip Ghose and the accused Dr. Samir Kumar Sahu have been arrested by the police for abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation, and failing to act on sexual harassment complaints, as per the Times of India.

Also read: Odisha College Student Dies After Self-Immolation Over Sexual Harassment Complaint; State Erupts In Protests