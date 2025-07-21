LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India
Live TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India
Home > India > Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report

Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report

A 15-year-old-girl set ablaze by three miscreants in Odisha’s Puri district has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi and according to the hospital, her condition is critical.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 00:46:17 IST

BHUBANESWAR: A 15-year-old-girl set ablaze by three miscreants in Odisha’s Puri district on July 19, 2025, Saturday was airlifted to Delhi on July 20, 2025, Sunday, according to PTI. In a statement, AIIMS Delhi said that she is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block. According to the hospital, the victim’s condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. “A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition,” AIIMS Delhi mentioned in the statement. 

What happened to the 15-year-old girl in Odisha?

According to The Indian Express, a 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she was set on fire by three unidentified assailants in Odisha’s Puri district on Saturday morning while she was going to her friend’s house. The victim was initially rushed to the Pipili hospital in Puri and was subsequently moved to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. As per a statement by the hospital, she was admitted with approximately 70% “total body surface area (TBSA)” burns.

Similar case happened some days back in Odisha

Only a few days back, a similar incident had happened where a female student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore district had immolated herself inside the campus alleging sexual harassment by an assistant professor Dr. Samir Kumar Sahu. The girl died after sustaining 90% burn injuries. According to The Hindu, the accused, was head of the Education Department. The report mentions that over the past six months, he allegedly made sexual advances, then threatened to fail the student in exams and ruin her academic record when she refused.

The college’s principal Dilip Ghose and the accused Dr. Samir Kumar Sahu have been arrested by the police for abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation, and failing to act on sexual harassment complaints, as per the Times of India. 

Also read: Odisha College Student Dies After Self-Immolation Over Sexual Harassment Complaint; State Erupts In Protests

Tags: 15-year-old-girl Odisha victim15-year-old-Odisha victim AIIMS DelhiOdisha girl

More News

Astrologer Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Woman In Pune
Koneru Humpy Becomes First Woman From India To Reach FIDE World Cup Semifinal
Who is Major Adil Raja? Ex-Pakistan Army Officer Claims Family Targeted After Exposing Military Secrets
ICC Snubs India, Awards England Rights To Host WTC Finals Until 2031
Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report
Scottie Scheffler Claims The Open 2025 Title With Dominant Performance At Portrush
President Trump’s Approval Rating: THIS Key Election Issue He Campaigned On Is Now Driving His Decline
Mustafizur Rahman Breaks Jasprit Bumrah’s Massive T20 Record And Creates History For Bangladesh
When EAM S Jaishankar Went For An Interview The Day Emergency Was Officially Lifted
Is Donald Trump-Benjamin Netanyahu Friendship Cracking? White House Slams Israeli PM As Trigger-Happy ‘Madman’
Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report
Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report
Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report
Odisha 15-Year-Old Burn Victim Admitted In AIIMS Delhi, Condition Critical: Report

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?