On Eid, Nowruz PM Modi Speaks With Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian; Condemns Infrastructure Attacks In Middle East Amid War Tensions

On the occasion of Eid and Nowruz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, conveying festive greetings and expressing hope for peace, stability, and prosperity in West Asia.

In a statement shared on X, Modi said the two leaders discussed the broader regional situation and underlined the importance of harmony during the festive season.

PM Condemns Attacks on Critical Infrastructure

During the call, Modi strongly condemned recent attacks targeting critical infrastructure in the Middle East, noting that such incidents pose a serious threat to regional stability.

He warned that continued strikes on key facilities could disrupt global supply chains and further escalate tensions in an already volatile region.

India Stresses Secure Shipping Lanes, Free Navigation

Highlighting India’s economic and strategic concerns, the Prime Minister stressed the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and ensure that global shipping lanes remain open and secure.

He reiterated that uninterrupted movement of trade, goods, and energy supplies is essential, particularly amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Safety of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority

Modi also appreciated Iran’s continued support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals residing in the country.

He reaffirmed that protecting Indian citizens abroad and ensuring smooth transit of goods and energy remain among India’s top priorities.

Ongoing Engagement Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The conversation comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Earlier this month, Modi had expressed deep concern over the situation, including civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

India’s diplomatic outreach in the region has remained active, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar holding multiple discussions with his Iranian counterpart to address the evolving crisis.

(With Reuters Inputs)

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