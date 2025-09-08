Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): A second terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter code-named Operation Guddar in the Guddar forest in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Monday.

One soldier has been injured during the exchange of fire and is being evacuated for medical care.

Update : OP GUDDAR, Kulgam One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of #Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained. Operation is in progress.… — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 8, 2025

According to the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, “One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained.”

This follows the earlier elimination of one terrorist during the gunfight that broke out on Monday morning after a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said, “COP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. “

The Army said further, “Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA.”

The encounter broke out in the Guddar forest this morning. Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, Army and CRPF are on the site, Kashmir zonal police informed.

In a post on X, the Kashmir zonal police stated that the encounter started based on specific intelligence.

Operation remains in progress. (ANI)

