LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > India > Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured

Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured

Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 16:25:07 IST

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): A second terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter code-named Operation Guddar in the Guddar forest in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Monday.

One soldier has been injured during the exchange of fire and is being evacuated for medical care.

According to the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, “One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained.”

This follows the earlier elimination of one terrorist during the gunfight that broke out on Monday morning after a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said, “COP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. “

The Army said further, “Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA.”

The encounter broke out in the Guddar forest this morning. Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, Army and CRPF are on the site, Kashmir zonal police informed.

In a post on X, the Kashmir zonal police stated that the encounter started based on specific intelligence.

Operation remains in progress. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: guddar-forestjammu and kashmirKulgam encounteropersoldier-injuredterrorist-killed

RELATED News

Delhi Police busts Pan-India mule account racket kingpin
India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal
Assam House Delhi pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin
RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS following elevation in BP
Supreme Court’s Interim Order In Bihar SIR: EC To Treat Aadhaar As 12th Document For Inclusion In Bihar Electoral Rolls During SIR Exercise

LATEST NEWS

Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Top 10 Countries for Immigration in 2025: Where are People Moving?
Baloch Women Forum condemns execution of three youths in Kech district, warns of escalating violence
Breaking: Israel Approves Gaza Peace Plan Backed by Donald Trump
Nepal: Death toll rises to 14 in Gen Z protests in Kathmandu
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reveals Why His Jersey Number is 77
Shraadh 2025: Avoid These Mistakes At All Cost
Asia Cup 2025: Who’ll Oversee the India vs Pakistan Match? Meet the Umpires and Match Referee
"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester
"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester
Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured
Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured
Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured
Operation Guddar: Second terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter, soldier injured

QUICK LINKS