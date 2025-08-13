Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners

Even as the Congress has announced that the Opposition parties will field its candidate for the vice presidential elections, it is learnt that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been tasked to speak to the INDIA bloc partners and a meeting to decide the candidate can be called by August 18 or 19, sources said.

The Election Commisison has announced the schedule for the vice presidential elections with the nomination starting from August 7 and last date to file nomination on August 21. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on August 22 and last of withdrawal of nomination is August 25.

The Election For The Vice President’s Election Is On September 9

The Election for the vice president’s election is on September 9 and counting to take place on the same day.

The top sources in Congress revealed that Kharge has been tasked by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc members to speak to the opposition parties to decide the candidate.

The source said that Kharge has been holding telephonic conversations with many leaders of the INDIA bloc partners to finalise the candidate.

The meeting of the INDIA bloc partners is likely to be called by August 18 or 19 to discuss the name of the candidate so that nomination can be filed by August 21.

The sources said that the opposition parties are looking for a candidate who can hold the constitutional values and can be voice to save the democracy.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Submitted Resignation On July 21

The post for the Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session on July 21 announced his surprise resignation citing health grounds.

His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu and after receiving notification from the MHA, the EC announced the schedule to choose Dhankhar’s successor.

