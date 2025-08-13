LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news Alaska summit Mohammed Ali Jinnah asia cup 2025 Independence Day us news Alaska summit Mohammed Ali Jinnah asia cup 2025 Independence Day us news Alaska summit Mohammed Ali Jinnah asia cup 2025 Independence Day us news Alaska summit Mohammed Ali Jinnah asia cup 2025 Independence Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news Alaska summit Mohammed Ali Jinnah asia cup 2025 Independence Day us news Alaska summit Mohammed Ali Jinnah asia cup 2025 Independence Day us news Alaska summit Mohammed Ali Jinnah asia cup 2025 Independence Day us news Alaska summit Mohammed Ali Jinnah asia cup 2025 Independence Day
LIVE TV
Home > India > Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners

Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners

Even as the Congress has announced that the Opposition parties will field its candidate for the vice presidential elections, it is learnt that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been tasked to speak to the INDIA bloc partners and a meeting to decide the candidate can be called by August 18 or 19, sources said.

Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Edited By: Anand Singh
Published: August 13, 2025 19:28:00 IST

Even as the Congress has announced that the Opposition parties will field its candidate for the vice presidential elections, it is learnt that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been tasked to speak to the INDIA bloc partners and a meeting to decide the candidate can be called by August 18 or 19, sources said. 

The Election Commisison has announced the schedule for the vice presidential elections with the nomination starting from August 7 and last date to file nomination on August 21. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on August 22 and last of withdrawal of nomination is August 25.

The Election For The Vice President’s Election Is On September 9

The Election for the vice president’s election is on September 9 and counting to take place on the same day. 

The top sources in Congress revealed that Kharge has been tasked by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc members to speak to the opposition parties to decide the candidate. 

The source said that Kharge has been holding telephonic conversations with many leaders of the INDIA bloc partners to finalise the candidate. 

The meeting of the INDIA bloc partners is likely to be called by August 18 or 19 to discuss the name of the candidate so that nomination can be filed by August 21. 

The sources said that the opposition parties are looking for a candidate who can hold the constitutional values and can be voice to save the democracy. 

Jagdeep Dhankhar Submitted Resignation On July 21

The post for the Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session on July 21 announced his surprise resignation citing health grounds. 

His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu and after receiving notification from the MHA, the EC announced the schedule to choose Dhankhar’s successor. 

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week

Tags: indiaJagdeep DhankharOppositionVice President CandidateVice President elections

RELATED News

‘Aug 15, 1947, Was A Packed Programme’: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Gives Insights About The India’s Independence Day
Partition Story – How Jawaharlal Nehru And Mohammed Ali Jinnah Agreed To Mountbatten Plan
India’s First Prime Minister’s Speech On The Night Of August 15, 1947: Key Highlights Of The ‘Tryst With Destiny’
Delhi: Portion Of Wall In Humayun Tomb Collapses, 7 Feared Trapped
The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Alaska Summit: Lavrov Says Russia’s Position on Ukraine ‘Clear’ Ahead
5 Epic Weekend Getaways from Delhi You NEED to Explore, Here’s The Guide!
John Cena’s Last WWE Tour, But Why Is He Retiring?
Here’s When BCCI Will Announce India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad
Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Is ‘Counting on America’ Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
Steve Smith Eyes LA 2028 Olympics: ‘It Is a Goal of Mine’ Despite Tough Road Ahead
English Premier League Returns With Liverpool vs Bournemouth Showdown, Check Out The Complete Schedule!
Monsoon Chaos: Rescue Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan, Five Crew Killed
WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s SAVAGE ‘Retirement Lelu?’ Jab At Rishabh Pant After Champions Trophy Win
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?