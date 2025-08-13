LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week

Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Olympic medalist, Sushil Kumar, to surrender within a week after cancelling his bail in the murder of another wrestler, Sagar Dhankar. A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra pronounced the order on a plea filed by the father of the deceased victim, Sagar Dhankad.

Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week (Credit - X)
Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 13, 2025 18:53:51 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Olympic medalist, Sushil Kumar, to surrender within a week after cancelling his bail in the murder of another wrestler, Sagar Dhankar.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra pronounced the order on a plea filed by the father of the deceased victim, Sagar Dhankad.

Sagar Dhankar’s Father Challenged Delhi High Court’s Decision Granting Him Bail

In his plea, Sagar’s father, Ashok Dhankad, had challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant bail to Sushil Kumar.

The Delhi HC had, in May,  granted to Kumar on the condition of furnishing a Rs 50,000 bail bond and two sureties of the like amount.

Kumar was earlier granted seven days’ interim bail for Knee surgery in July 2023. Kumar, along with other accused persons, is facing trial in the junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar’s murder case.

Sushil Kumar Is The 2012 London Olympics Silver Medalist 

The victim, Sagar, along with other victims, was allegedly beaten by the accused person at the Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021.

He was injured and later succumbed to the injuries. Sushil Kumar is one of the most successful athletes in the country. 
He won a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympics, and four years later at the 2012 London Olympics, Sushil Kumar won the silver medal.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: Sagar Dhankarsupreme courtSushil Kumar

RELATED News

Supreme Court Calls Bihar’s Voter Roll Revision “Voter-Friendly, Not Exclusionary”
Corbin Bosch Punished by ICC for Breach Of Code Of Conduct In 2nd T20I vs Australia: Here’s Why
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer

LATEST NEWS

‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week
Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week
Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week
Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?