Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar’s Bail, Orders Him to Surrender Within A Week

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Olympic medalist, Sushil Kumar, to surrender within a week after cancelling his bail in the murder of another wrestler, Sagar Dhankar.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra pronounced the order on a plea filed by the father of the deceased victim, Sagar Dhankad.

Sagar Dhankar’s Father Challenged Delhi High Court’s Decision Granting Him Bail

In his plea, Sagar’s father, Ashok Dhankad, had challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant bail to Sushil Kumar.

The Delhi HC had, in May, granted to Kumar on the condition of furnishing a Rs 50,000 bail bond and two sureties of the like amount.

Kumar was earlier granted seven days’ interim bail for Knee surgery in July 2023. Kumar, along with other accused persons, is facing trial in the junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar’s murder case.

Sushil Kumar Is The 2012 London Olympics Silver Medalist

The victim, Sagar, along with other victims, was allegedly beaten by the accused person at the Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021.

He was injured and later succumbed to the injuries. Sushil Kumar is one of the most successful athletes in the country.

He won a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympics, and four years later at the 2012 London Olympics, Sushil Kumar won the silver medal.

