LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap
LIVE TV
Home > India > (OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for 9 September 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 9, 2025 15:46:20 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result September 09, 2025: The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

 

The results for the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

Results are declared for all the series below: 

(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

 

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 9 September 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

Has BRS Betrayed Telugu people By Abstaining From Vice Presidential Election Today?
A New Dawn In Autumn: Hope Blossoms As Manipur Prepares For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit
Minister K.J. George Launches 14th Batch of Training At Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre
3 Million Plus Cheaters In India? Here Is India’s Growing Extra Marital App, Free For Women, Allows To…
‘Leaving India…’: Woman’s Viral LinkedIn Post Sparks Debate On Higher Education And Reservations

LATEST NEWS

7 Banned Hollywood Movies Too Wild For Theaters To Handle
KP Sharma Oli Net Worth: How Rich Is Nepal’s Ex-PM As He Resigns Amid Gen Z Protests?
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason
Stock Market Today: Stock Market Closes In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold The Market Sentiments Tight
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more
What Is Happening in Nepal? Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly, PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Residences Of PM and President Set On Fire | Nepal News
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Mohammad Nabi Just 51 Runs Away From Making History
Is Angelina Jolie Planning To Adopt Another Child Post Messy Split With Brad Pitt?
This Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Is One Of World’s Deadliest, Its Top Speed Will Shock You, Name Is…
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

QUICK LINKS