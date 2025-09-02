(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-09-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

​Kerala Lottery Result Monday 02-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Bumper Lottery today, Tuesday, September 02, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Bhagyathara BT-18 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 25 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-09-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Check out the winners below:

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-09-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala State Lottery announced Sthree Sakthi SS 483 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- SR 502763

(Common to all series)

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- SR 208618

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- SO 536454

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No- SN502763 SO502763 SP502763 SS502763 ST502763 SU502763 SV502763 SW502763 SX502763 SY502763 SZ502763

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0452 0594 1787 1929 2126 2312 2676 3192 3604 3827 5240 5685 6953 7434 8042 8196 8561 8760 9066 9214

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1219 1649 4313 4735 6030 7566

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 4890 5689 1319 7799 5090 1020 5361 6840 8238 0701 7719 8662 1453 3220 1168 6006 8931 9494

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0022 0091 0108 0114 0138 0161 0673 0678 0732 0795 0851 0913 0957 1142 1355 1522 1695 1727 1933 1993 2233 2319 2446 2631 2861 3039 3435 3533 3985 3998 4069 4165 4169 4243 4376 4388 4563 4828 4854 5149 5158 5170 5226 5392 5566 5599 5604 5971 6039 6403 6649 7127 7374 7413 7630 7656 7737 7954 7973 8118 8142 8173 8234 8536 8623 8690 8894 9027 9104 9176 9288 9421 9496 9778 9789 9961

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 4697 4356 5419 8739 6163 8998 9694 3909 4158 5513 9313 8080 9854 6418 0538 6367 6326 6484

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0023 0239 0260 0274 0335 0473 0475 0499 0514 0643 0672 0680 0722 0797 0825 0863 0889 0932 1044 1196 1201 1301 1379 1504 1523 1526 1536 1560 1684 1809 1893 1897 1934 1946 1972 2105 2347 2355 2475 2675 2830 3106 3148 3159 3276 3312 3339 3445 3475 3497 3514 3569 3573 3626 3636 3690 4050 4063 4076 4216 4301 4316 4348 4520 4559 4633 4645 4648 4661 4676 4900 4940 5010 5027 5048 5146 5171 5179 5184 5301 5348 5362 5363 5372 5496 5590 5651 5843 5887 6099 6105 6129 6151 6457 6467 6498 6547 6550 6566 6793 6800 6803 6830 6891 6892 6980 7023 7072 7223 7228 7259 7425 7529 7559 7571 7640 7702 7892 7956 7976 8045 8048 8090 8176 8360 8458 8575 8580 8607 8688 8770 8775 8785 8791 8810 8818 8832 8962 9041 9382 9417 9464 9520 9646 9716 9729 9797 9923 9939 9967

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.