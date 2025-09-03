(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 September 2025 LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-16 Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

​Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday 03-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 483 Bumper Lottery today, Wednesday, September 03, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Dhanalekshmi DL-16 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 5 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03-09-2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-16 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Check out the winners below:

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- DV 209551

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- DT 661350

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- DW 515282

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No- DN 209551 DO 209551 DP 209551 DR 209551 DS 209551 DT 209551 DU 209551 DW 209551 DX 209551 DY 209551 DZ 209551

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 7813 5534 4828 7417 5238 1125 6087 7854 0681 6620 2557 3784 4306 3027 7283 5602 6257 4654

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 3324 3465 6388 6494 8092 8795

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0032 0972 1017 1257 1513 1617 2663 2710 2868 2885 3207 3601 4070 4428 4492 5115 5393 5690 6013 6051 6100 6188 6559 6691 7511 8784 8839 8884 9252 9564

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No:0211 0238 0413 0419 0458 0629 0857 1064 1089 1243 1488 1594 1865 2203 2369 2391 2417 2649 2763 2864 2964 3321 3454 3468 3553 3738 3916 4061 4440 4547 4704 4714 4810 4907 5016 5093 5259 5346 5357 5382 5516 5625 5628 5698 6038 6280 6335 6389 6434 6543 6593 6619 6659 6720 6723 6871 7422 7439 7635 7658 7945 8064 8072 8083 8126 8378 8601 8762 9015 9065 9102 9313 9457 9533 9634 9720

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0211 0238 0413 0419 0458 0629 0857 1064 1089 1243 1488 1594 1865 2203 2369 2391 2417 2649 2763 2864 2964 3321 3454 3468 3553 3738 3916 4061 4440 4547 4704 4714 4810 4907 5016 5093 5259 5346 5357 5382 5516 5625 5628 5698 6038 6280 6335 6389 6434 6543 6593 6619 6659 6720 6723 6871 7422 7439 7635 7658 7945 8064 8072 8083 8126 8378 8601 8762 9015 9065 9102 9313 9457 9533 9634 9720

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 5362 1409 3031 7915 5479 3938 2975 9932 1350 3908 8898 7105 1541 5186 6597 9819 2059 0577 8854 3954 1673 7471 0824 0065 5537 7822 2361 1049 4198 6698 8080 1928 5011 9768 1465 3296 6533 5870 1229 5835 4379 5032 2711 0596 0429 2214 8473 0544 3052

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.