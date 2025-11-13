LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for November 13, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 13, 2025 10:33:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result November 13, 2025 LIVE Updates: As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES Dr No:30, DEAR SERIES Dr No:30, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 13 november 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13-11-2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {Soon}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 13-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Blast Plot: Police Foil Serial Explosion Plan; 8 Suspects Planned Attacks In 4 Cities, Including Ayodhya and Prayagraj

BIG REVELATION In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove i20

Eight Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions During Bali Jatra In Cuttack

LATEST NEWS

Rishikesh Ruckus: Drunk Women Turn Streets Into Chaos As Locals Cry, ‘Kya Mahaul Bana Diya Sheher Ka!’

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

‘Train Americans, Go Home’ After Trump Backs H-1B Programme, White House Clarifies Policy Stance

“India Doing A Very Good Job”: US Senator Marco Rubio Lauds Probe Into Delhi Blast, Terms It Terror Attack

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

Bihar Election Result 2025 Tomorrow: When Will Counting Begin? Check Full Details Here

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Flat After Positive Pre-Open; Global Jitters Keep Traders On Edge

Q2 Results Today: Dalal Street On Edge As 600 Firms Reveal Q2 FY26 Results, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Muthoot Among The Firms

Will The Chirag Paswan Factor Grow Stronger In Bihar? Exit Polls Predict A Turnaround For LJP (Ram Vilas)

Stocks To Watch Today: Ashok Leyland, TATA, SpiceJet, IRCTC, IGL, SBI, Sun Pharmaceutical, Orkla India, Voltas, Apollo Tyres And Many More In Focus, 13 November

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS