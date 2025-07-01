Live Tv
Over 580 Roads Blocked In Himachal Pradesh After Heavy Rain, Landslides

Heavy rains and landslides have blocked over 580 roads in Himachal Pradesh, especially in Mandi and Kullu. PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh confirmed relief efforts and urged people to avoid travel. Meanwhile, political tension brews after a Shimla building collapse sparked a complaint against a state minister.

Himachal PWD Minister confirms 580+ road blockages due to heavy rains and landslides. Restoration underway; political row erupts over Shimla building collapse.

Last Updated: July 1, 2025 20:53:02 IST

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall and widespread landslides have blocked over 580 roads across the state.

He added that restoration work is actively underway, particularly in the Mandi and Kullu districts, which have suffered the most damage over the past 24 hours.

“Since last night, there has been heavy rainfall across the state. The worst-hit areas include Siraj, Karsog, and Sarkaghat in Mandi district,” Vikramaditya Singh told ANI.

He said restoration work is ongoing in all landslide-affected areas. In locations where bridges have been washed away, pre-procured modular bridges stored in Dharamshala, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla will be deployed once conditions stabilize.

Appealing for caution, the Minister urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

“I appeal to people to step out only when absolutely necessary. Alerts are there and district commissioners are issuing local advisories based on the evolving situation,” he said.

Teams of the State Police, PWD, SDRF, and NDRF have been deployed in affected areas to assist in relief and restoration efforts. While comprehensive damage data is still being collected, Singh said that saving lives and restoring essential connectivity remain top priorities.

On allegations of misconduct involving Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh and NHAI officials, Vikramaditya Singh said the matter had been brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.

The controversy followed the collapse of a five-storey building in Bhattakufar, Shimla, where locals alleged negligence by the NHAI. Minister Anirudh Singh reportedly confronted officials on-site, leading some NHAI officers to file a complaint, alleging assault.

“I don’t have full details, but Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has raised the issue with me. The matter has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. Appropriate action will be taken,” said Singh.

Commenting on Rajeev Bindal’s re-election as Himachal BJP chief, Singh criticised the process as undemocratic.

“The BJP claims to be the world’s largest political party, yet they nominated only one person for the post. How can this be called an election?”

He added that while it may be an internal party matter, such actions contradict BJP’s democratic claims.

(With inputs from ANI)

