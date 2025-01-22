Oyo Expands Its Reach: 500 Hotels To Open At India’s Top Religious Sites In 2025

Oyo plans to add 500 hotels in key religious hubs like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj to meet the growing demand for spiritual tourism. The expansion includes 150 hotels in Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple's opening has spurred a rise in pilgrimage traffic.

Hospitality major Oyo has declared expansion plans in India. 500 new hotels will be added to the existing ones in 2025 at some of the major religious places in India, with a focus on key religious hubs across the country. This directly relates to the efforts by the Indian government towards promoting spiritual tourism and gathering millions of devotees who throng these sacred locations every year.

Focus On Key Religious Hubs Across India

The company’s expansion will primarily target renowned spiritual centers such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Puri, Haridwar, Mathura, Vrindavan, Amritsar, Ujjain, Ajmer, Nasik, and Tirupati. These locations hold significant religious importance and attract millions of tourists annually, contributing to India’s vibrant spiritual tourism industry.

Oyo’s expansion plan places a special emphasis on Ayodhya, a city that has gained widespread attention following the inauguration of the Ram Temple. The company intends to add over 150 hotels in Ayodhya, recognizing the growing demand for quality accommodation in the city. The opening of the Ram Temple has spurred an influx of pilgrims, making Ayodhya one of the most sought-after destinations for spiritual tourism in India.

Oyo revealed that Ayodhya has experienced a 39% year-on-year increase in searches on its app, making it the top religious destination for New Year holidays this year. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the city later this month to mark the first anniversary of the Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony, further boosting demand for accommodation.

Presence In Prominent Pilgrimage Destinations

In addition to Ayodhya, Oyo is set to expand its presence in other key pilgrimage locations. The company plans to introduce 100 hotels in Varanasi, followed by 50 hotels each in Prayagraj, Haridwar, and Puri. These destinations are known for their spiritual significance, attracting millions of pilgrims throughout the year.

Oyo’s earlier reports show that the demand for accommodation in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh period has already exceeded the available inventory by double, signaling a significant gap in the availability of quality accommodations for the growing number of spiritual tourists.

A key aspect of Oyo’s expansion strategy is the introduction of most of these new properties under the ‘company serviced’ category. This means Oyo will play an active role in managing the operations of these hotels, ensuring that guests receive a superior experience. By directly overseeing the operations, Oyo aims to meet the growing expectations of pilgrims who seek comfort, convenience, and high-quality services during their visits.

The report of Oyo.Travelopedia 2024 indicates the rising trend of spiritual tourism in India, for which Oyo is expanding into these places. It reveals that Puri, Varanasi, and Haridwar are the most preferred destinations for people seeking spiritual experiences. More and more people are turning towards these holy cities to seek spirituality; hence, the demand for clean and hygienic accommodations increases.

Collaboration With State Tourism Departments

Oyo India’s Chief Operating Officer Varun Jain said the company is closely collaborating with the tourism departments of different states to understand what exactly this region needs and what they think is the main priority of the hour. “Our focus is on strategically launching hotels in key religious centers to meet the growing demand for quality accommodations among pilgrims,” Jain said.

The company is also keenly observing emerging trends in religious tourism, such as changes in visitor preferences, seasonal travel patterns, and the increasing interest in lesser-known pilgrimage destinations. Oyo is committed to staying ahead of these trends to provide tailored solutions for spiritual tourists.

ALSO READ | Delhi Election : Supreme Court Issues Split Verdict On Tahir Hussain’s Interim Bail Request