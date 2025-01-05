OYO New Rules Implemented In Meerut: Will Other Cities Follow?

OYO has introduced a new policy in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, barring unmarried couples from checking into its partner hotels. Couples will need to provide proof of their relationship when checking in. (Read more below)

OYO, the popular travel and hotel booking platform, has introduced a new guideline for its partner hotels in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The policy, which will come into effect this year, mandates that unmarried couples will no longer be allowed to check into OYO hotels. This is part of OYO’s broader strategy to align its services with local social norms and enhance safety for its diverse customer base.

The new policy, which applies to both walk-in and online reservations, requires couples to provide valid proof of their relationship when checking in. This move aims to ensure that the platform adheres to the growing demand for more socially responsible hospitality practices in certain regions.

OYO’s decision to roll out this new guideline first in Meerut comes after significant feedback from local civil society groups. These groups, particularly in Meerut, have long petitioned for stronger measures to address concerns over unmarried couples staying in hotels. Moreover, residents from other cities have also raised similar requests to prevent unmarried couples from checking in at OYO properties.

Pawas Sharma, the Region Head of OYO North India, explained that the initiative is part of the company’s efforts to rebrand itself as a safer and more responsible hospitality provider. OYO is aiming to shed outdated perceptions and position itself as a trusted platform for families, students, business travelers, solo travelers, and religious groups.

Impact on OYO’s National Operations

Following the initial rollout in Meerut, OYO will assess feedback from the region before deciding whether to extend the policy to other cities. The company has also implemented other measures aimed at improving safety and security at its hotels. These include hosting joint seminars with law enforcement and hotel partners on safe hospitality practices, blacklisting hotels involved in promoting immoral activities, and taking strict action against unauthorized hotels using the OYO brand.

This move by OYO has been met with mixed reactions. While some see it as a step towards responsible and safer hospitality, others view it as an overreach into the personal lives of customers. Regardless, OYO’s decision to implement this new policy demonstrates its growing focus on adapting to the diverse cultural and social climates across India.

OYO’s Broader Strategy to Reposition Itself

This update is part of OYO’s broader efforts to reshape its brand image and project itself as a safe and family-friendly platform. In recent years, the company has faced various challenges regarding its brand perception, and this new move is seen as an attempt to rebuild trust and loyalty among its customers.

As the hospitality industry in India continues to grow and diversify, OYO’s new guidelines could set a precedent for other hotel chains to follow, raising questions about the intersection of social norms and business practices in the modern hospitality sector.

