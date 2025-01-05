What’s Behind OYO’s Decision To Restrict Unmarried Couples From Checking In At Hotels? Manager Explains

In a significant move aimed at reshaping its check-in protocols, OYO, the Indian hospitality giant, has introduced a new policy for its partner hotels in Meerut, which bans unmarried couples from checking in. The updated guidelines, effective this year, require couples to present valid proof of their relationship when making a booking, including for online […]

In a significant move aimed at reshaping its check-in protocols, OYO, the Indian hospitality giant, has introduced a new policy for its partner hotels in Meerut, which bans unmarried couples from checking in. The updated guidelines, effective this year, require couples to present valid proof of their relationship when making a booking, including for online reservations. The new rule has raised eyebrows and is expected to impact how OYO hotels operate in the region.

New Policy Details and Implementation in Meerut

According to reports from news agency PTI, OYO has granted its partner hotels the discretion to refuse bookings from unmarried couples based on local social norms. This means that hotel managers have the authority to decide whether or not to accept a booking, depending on the circumstances and the local cultural context. The policy applies immediately in Meerut, and OYO officials have indicated that the company may extend it to other cities based on feedback from the field.

OYO’s Commitment to Safe and Responsible Hospitality Practices

Pawas Sharma, the Region Head of OYO North India, told PTI, “OYO is committed to maintaining safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognize our responsibility to collaborate with law enforcement and civil society groups in the specific regions where we operate.” He also added that the company would periodically review this policy to understand its impact on customer experiences and hotel operations.

OYO’s Broader Strategy to Strengthen Customer Trust

The move follows complaints and feedback from civil society groups in Meerut, which had urged OYO to introduce stricter policies regarding unmarried couples. The company also stated that residents of other cities have petitioned for similar actions, leading to the introduction of this policy in Meerut. By implementing this rule, OYO aims to align itself with the local cultural and social expectations while ensuring a secure and comfortable environment for all guests.

This initiative is part of OYO’s broader program to reshape its brand perception and cater to families, students, business travelers, and religious groups. The company intends to position itself as a trusted platform for safe and responsible hospitality. In addition, the new policy is designed to encourage longer stays, foster repeat bookings, and ultimately strengthen customer trust and loyalty.

OYO’s new check-in policy has sparked mixed reactions, with some applauding the company’s efforts to address safety and societal concerns, while others criticize it for curbing the freedom of unmarried couples. Despite the controversy, OYO seems committed to maintaining a careful balance between business practices and social responsibilities.

With this new development in Meerut, all eyes will be on whether OYO’s policy will be adopted in other cities, potentially reshaping the hospitality landscape for unmarried couples across India.

