Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?

The Parliament Monsoon Session is all set to resume today (July 28) at 11am. As told earlier- the Lok Sabha will witness a 16 hour discussion on Operation Sindoor. In the latest development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the House around 12 PM.

Monsoon session of Parliament | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Lok Sabha at around 12 pm today pic.twitter.com/h95Ddi6TbT — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

The debate is part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Business Advisory Committee scheduled this discussion after reviewing demands from both sides. He stated that while the Opposition proposed several topics, the Committee unanimously decided to hold the Operation Sindoor debate first. Opposition parties, including the Congress, had earlier written to the government asking for this debate.

Who Are The Key Speaker Today?

Several senior leaders from the ruling NDA alliance will speak on Operation Sindoor during today’s debate. According to sources, the list includes Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, GM Harish Balayogi, Shrikant Shinde, and Lalan Singh. Rajnath Singh will likely start the discussion in the Lok Sabha. The session will run for 16 hours, and a similar duration is planned for the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has received 30 minutes to speak, and its MPs are also expected to participate actively.

Opposition Plans to Raise Ceasefire Mediation Claims

During the debate, the Opposition may ask the government to clarify on United States President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Opposition leaders have raised this issue multiple times before and may do so again today.

From the Opposition side, speakers will include Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, and Abhishek Banerjee. All these leaders are expected to highlight the Opposition’s position on Operation Sindoor and demand greater accountability from the government.

Opposition Wants PM Modi Present in House During Debate

Opposition parties have repeatedly demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be present during the Operation Sindoor discussion. Modi recently returned from a two-nation visit. Before the session, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet at 10 AM to finalize their debate strategy. Reports suggest that Modi might use the discussion to counter the Opposition, but no official confirmation has been made yet. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition “not to stall the House,” noting that the first week of the Monsoon Session faced frequent adjournments and disruptions.

NDA leaders who were part of Operation Sindoor’s foreign delegations, which traveled abroad to explain India’s position after the Pahalgam attack, will also speak during today’s debate. Their participation is expected to give a broader view of India’s diplomatic and military efforts. The government has signaled that it will use the Operation Sindoor debate to present a united front on national security. All eyes remain on whether the Prime Minister will make a statement or reply, as the Opposition continues to push for his direct involvement in the House proceedings.

