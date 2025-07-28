Home > India > Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?

Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?

The Lok Sabha will hold a 16-hour debate on Monday, July 28, on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to open the discussion around 12 PM.

Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor
Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 28, 2025 09:16:13 IST

The Parliament Monsoon Session is all set to resume today (July 28) at 11am. As told earlier- the Lok Sabha will witness a 16 hour discussion on Operation Sindoor. In the latest development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the House around 12 PM.

The debate is part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Business Advisory Committee scheduled this discussion after reviewing demands from both sides. He stated that while the Opposition proposed several topics, the Committee unanimously decided to hold the Operation Sindoor debate first. Opposition parties, including the Congress, had earlier written to the government asking for this debate.

Who Are The Key Speaker Today? 

Several senior leaders from the ruling NDA alliance will speak on Operation Sindoor during today’s debate. According to sources, the list includes Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, GM Harish Balayogi, Shrikant Shinde, and Lalan Singh. Rajnath Singh will likely start the discussion in the Lok Sabha. The session will run for 16 hours, and a similar duration is planned for the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has received 30 minutes to speak, and its MPs are also expected to participate actively.

Opposition Plans to Raise Ceasefire Mediation Claims

During the debate, the Opposition may ask the government to clarify on United States President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Opposition leaders have raised this issue multiple times before and may do so again today.

From the Opposition side, speakers will include Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, and Abhishek Banerjee. All these leaders are expected to highlight the Opposition’s position on Operation Sindoor and demand greater accountability from the government.

Opposition Wants PM Modi Present in House During Debate

Opposition parties have repeatedly demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be present during the Operation Sindoor discussion. Modi recently returned from a two-nation visit. Before the session, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet at 10 AM to finalize their debate strategy. Reports suggest that Modi might use the discussion to counter the Opposition, but no official confirmation has been made yet. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition “not to stall the House,” noting that the first week of the Monsoon Session faced frequent adjournments and disruptions.

NDA leaders who were part of Operation Sindoor’s foreign delegations, which traveled abroad to explain India’s position after the Pahalgam attack, will also speak during today’s debate. Their participation is expected to give a broader view of India’s diplomatic and military efforts. The government has signaled that it will use the Operation Sindoor debate to present a united front on national security. All eyes remain on whether the Prime Minister will make a statement or reply, as the Opposition continues to push for his direct involvement in the House proceedings.

Must Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes: 32 Hour Intense Discussion On Operation Sindoor To Begin Today

Tags: Lok Sabhaoperation sindoorParliament Monsoon Session

RELATED News

14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts
Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes: 32 Hour Intense Discussion On Operation Sindoor To Begin Today
22-Year-Old Arrested From Punjab By Delhi Police Special Cell
Two Dead, 29 Injured In Stampede Like Situation In Ausaneshwar Temple, UP
India Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain To Hit Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam And Across India Till August 2

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Gambhir Slams Hypocrisy, Says ‘No Handshakes, No Nonsense’
Melania Trump Was ‘Very Involved’ In Epstein’s Circle, Biographer Claims She Met Donald Through Epstein’s Network
TCS Shares Fall 2% After 12,000 Job Cuts Shock, Nifty IT Slides Over 1% in Sector Selloff
Irina Shayk And Michele Morrone’s Steamy Makeout, What Is The Secret Behind This Hot Romance?
Donald Trump Slams ‘Ugly’ Wind Turbines Killing America’s Beautiful Landscapes, Calls Industry A ‘Con Job’
Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?
Stock Market Today: Disclaimer For Investors! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat In Red — What’s Driving The Market? Here’s The Scoop
Piers Morgan Slams Late Night TV: Says Colbert’s Exit Proves It’s Just a ‘Democrat Echo Chamber with No Balance’
Women’s Euro Final 2025: England Hold Off Spain In Penalties To Defend Crown
Marine Cloud Brightening: The Secret Weather Experiment That Nearly Altered the Climate Forever
Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?
Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?
Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?
Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?