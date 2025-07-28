Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes: 32 Hour Intense Discussion On Operation Sindoor To Begin Today

After a week of ruckus and sloganeering in the first week of the Parliament Monsoon Session, which just went in vein with no productive discussion, the houses of the parliament is all set to resume today (July 28, 2025) at 11 am.

The day is going to be a long one as the parliament will hold a 32- hour long debate in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor. The Opposition, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, will demand clear answers from the government. At the same time, the BJP is expected to target the Opposition by questioning its stance on national security, just like after the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

The Opposition has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be present during the session and respond to their points.

Will PM Modi Speak Today?

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the Opposition cannot force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak. He compared it to how the government cannot choose who will speak for the Opposition.

Although the government has not officially confirmed PM Modi’s participation, the debate started only after his return from a foreign visit. This suggests that the BJP may allow Modi to respond later in the session, especially since Operation Sindoor is a project closely linked to the Prime Minister himself.

What Are The Key Questions From Opposition On Operation Sindoor?

Opposition has raised few questions related to India’s latest reply to terror attack – Operation Sindoor.

How True Is The Claim By US Presidenbt Donald Trump To Interfere On Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan? He said this nearly 25 times. Reports suggest that PM Modi had a 35-minute phone call with Trump last month, during which he clearly told him that India never accepted any US mediation.

Why are the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack not caught or killed yet?

Security failure during the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Claims that there were no foreign support To India in Operation Sindoor.

The BJP could turn the debate into a question of loyalty by asking why the Congress believes a foreign leader over India’s own Prime Minister. Ministers may say that instead of seeking answers from Trump, the Opposition should listen to the Indian leadership.

The government is also likely to highlight how Pakistan suffered heavy damage during Operation Sindoor. If the Opposition asks for Indian casualty numbers, the BJP may bring up how similar questions hurt Congress during the 2019 elections after Balakot.

Even Arab Nations Expressed Solidarity with India

Australia, Germany, Spain, Israel, Italy, and Argentina all condemned the attack and stood with India. Countries that usually stay silent including Iran, Palestine, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan clearly supported India. The government may use this to challenge Rahul Gandhi, who previously said that many countries had not backed India openly. By highlighting this strong international support, the BJP is likely to corner the Opposition on national security issues.

