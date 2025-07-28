Home > India > Two Dead, 29 Injured In Stampede Like Situation In Ausaneshwar Temple, UP

Two people died and over 40 others, including women and children, were injured in a stampede at Ausaneshwar Temple in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 2:00 am during Jalabhishek after an electric wire caused a sudden shock in the temple premises.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 28, 2025 07:47:00 IST

On the occassion of the third Monday of Sawan 2025, a stampede broke out at Ausaneshwar Temple in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, early Sunday morning, killing two people and injuring over 30 others.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am during Jalabhishek, when a sudden electric current passed through the temple premises. Panic spread quickly among the devotees, leading to a chaotic stampede. Among those injured were several women and children who had gathered for the religious ritual. Police and local authorities reached the site shortly after the incident and started rescue operations. Officials have confirmed that all the injured are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

Electric Wire Causes Shock and Panic During Religious Ritual

Authorities said an electric wire inside the temple premises may have caused the shock that led to the stampede. Devotees were participating in the Jalabhishek ceremony when the electric current hit, forcing people to flee in fear.

According to preliminary reports, 29 devotees suffered injuries due to the panic, while two people lost their lives. Emergency medical teams and rescue personnel quickly shifted the injured to medical facilities. Investigations are underway to identify the exact cause of the electric fault. Officials have also started inspecting the temple’s electrical setup to avoid future mishaps.

Stampede In Mansa Devi Temple In Haridwar 

Yesterday (July 27) a massive stampede happened in the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. About eight people lost their lives and left 30 injured. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the hospital and met the injured ones where they were receiving medical treatment. 

Additionally, CM Dhami also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the kins of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. 

Also Read: Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report

Over 3,200 Boeing Workers in St. Louis Reject Contract, Strike Likely by 4 August
