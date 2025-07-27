Home > India > Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report

Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report

A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar claimed the lives of six people after a large crowd gathered at the site. Several others sustained injuries during the incident, which occurred amid a heavy rush of devotees.

A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar claimed the lives of six people after a large crowd gathered at the site. Several others sustained injuries during the incident, which occurred amid a heavy rush of devotees. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the casualties and informed ANI that he is heading to the spot. He stated, “A detailed report of the incident is awaited.”

Authorities have launched a rescue and relief operation while efforts continue to manage the crowd and identify the injured.

Following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple, the injured are currently being taken to the hospital for treatment. 

This is a developing story……………………….

