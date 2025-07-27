Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report

A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar claimed the lives of six people after a large crowd gathered at the site. Several others sustained injuries during the incident, which occurred amid a heavy rush of devotees. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the casualties and informed ANI that he is heading to the spot. He stated, “A detailed report of the incident is awaited.”

Uttarakhand | 6 people dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited: Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to ANI pic.twitter.com/nTLNf6DG9j — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

Authorities have launched a rescue and relief operation while efforts continue to manage the crowd and identify the injured.

Following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple, the injured are currently being taken to the hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand | The injured are being rushed to the hospital following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple. 6 people died and several others got injured in the stampede. pic.twitter.com/ScUaYyq2Z3 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

This is a developing story……………………….