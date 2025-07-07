LIVE TV
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jammu Court Grants NIA 10-Day Extension For Two Accused In Lashkar Case

A Jammu court has granted the NIA a 10-day extension of custody for two accused in the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. The NIA claims the men harboured Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and provided food, shelter, and logistics. The attack targeted civilians based on religion. The investigation is now focused on tracing wider terror support networks.

Jammu Court extends NIA custody of two accused in Pahalgam terror attack. Lashkar terrorists sheltered in Hill Park before killing 26 tourists. Probe intensifies into local terror links.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 16:26:52 IST

In a significant move to intensify its investigation into the deadly April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, a special court in Jammu on Monday (July 1) extended the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody of two key accused Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar by another 10 days.

The extension comes after the expiry of their initial remand period. The two men were arrested on June 22 and presented in court the following day. While a local court had earlier granted the NIA five days’ custody, the case was subsequently transferred to a Special NIA Court, which allowed a 10-day remand. Now, with the latest development, investigators have more time to piece together the terror network involved.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Link Confirmed, Says NIA

The NIA has accused Parvaiz and Bashir of actively harbouring three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The agency stated that the accused provided safe shelter, food, and logistical support to the terrorists inside a seasonal ‘dhok’ (a type of hut) located in Hill Park, Pahalgam — a popular tourist area in South Kashmir.

During interrogation, both accused reportedly confirmed the identities and Pakistani origin of the three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which shook the entire country due to its brutality and religious targeting.

Tourist Massacre Shocks Nation

The Pahalgam attack left 26 people dead most of them tourists and injured 16 others. According to the NIA, the gunmen deliberately targeted civilians based on their religious identity, making it one of the most horrific attacks in recent memory in Kashmir’s otherwise peaceful tourism belt.

The carnage has raised serious concerns about sleeper cells and local facilitators aiding foreign terrorists in carrying out attacks. “It wasn’t just a case of infiltration. This attack was made possible by the deliberate support given by these local accused,” an official stated.

Probe Expands to Lashkar’s Wider Network

With the custody extended, the NIA is expected to dig deeper into the logistical and communication support networks that enabled the terrorists to carry out the massacre. The investigation continues to look for additional handlers, financiers, or recruiters that could have facilitated the LeT module.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, a thorough review of electronic devices, communications, and financial information is underway. The NIA is also in touch with security forces to find any more locations or safehouses used by the militants prior to and post-attack.

The attack sparked national anger and calls for stronger action against terror sympathisers operating in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government has also stated its zero tolerance policy on cross-border terrorism and local enablers.

The Pahalgam case is now designated as a priority investigation, and further arrests and disclosures are expected as the investigation proceeds.

Tags: Jammu NIA courtKashmir attackLashkar-e-Taibapahalgam terror attack

