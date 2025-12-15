LIVE TV
Pakistan Exposed: NIA To File Chargesheet In Lashkar-e-Taiba–Linked Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

Pakistan Exposed: NIA To File Chargesheet In Lashkar-e-Taiba–Linked Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

The National Investigation Agency is set to file its chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case that left 26 tourists dead. Investigators say the attackers were Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives who targeted victims based on religious identity.

NIA to file chargesheet in Pahalgam terror attack case that killed 26 tourists, naming LeT terrorists and their local aides. Photo: ANI.
NIA to file chargesheet in Pahalgam terror attack case that killed 26 tourists, naming LeT terrorists and their local aides. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 15, 2025 10:57:42 IST

Pakistan Exposed: NIA To File Chargesheet In Lashkar-e-Taiba–Linked Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is all set to file a chargesheet on Monday in the Pahalgam terror attack case, in which 26 people were shot dead by Pakistan-based terrorists.

The anti-terror agency will present the chargesheet before a special court in Jammu later today. The move comes almost seven months after the agency arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and grievously injured 16 others.

The two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote in Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam, have reportedly disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack. The duo further confirmed that the attackers were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.

NIA, which has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case (RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU), registered after the attack that shook the world on April 22, 2025.

Earlier in July, in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police, three terrorists, Suleman, Hamza Afghani (Afghan) and Zibran, were eliminated under Operation Mahadev in the Dachigam area in Kashmir.

Suleman was an ‘A’ category commander of LeT who was involved in the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam and Gagangir. Afghan and Jibran were also category ‘A’ terrorists of LeT who killed our innocent civilians in Baisaran Valley.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 10:57 AM IST
Pakistan Exposed: NIA To File Chargesheet In Lashkar-e-Taiba–Linked Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

QUICK LINKS