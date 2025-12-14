Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin has been named the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the BJP Parliamentary Board. “Shri Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, has been named National Working President of the BJP by the BJP Parliamentary Board. This appointment takes effect right away, according to a party news release.

A New Era For Nitin Nabin

Union Minister JP Nadda, who has been the BJP National President since January 2020, would be replaced by Nabin. Nitin Nabin, a five-time MLA and Bihar’s minister of road construction, is the son of seasoned BJP lawmaker Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. Nitin Nabin, a young member of the BJP, has expertise in government, having held several ministerial positions in the Bihar government. He has also worked extensively for the BJP’s Yuva Morcha and holds experience of being the State in-charge as well. He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing and Law Department in the Bihar government.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha. From 2016-19, he has held the post of the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Nitin Nabin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Nitin Nabin, extending wishes for success during his tenure.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar, Shri @NitinNabin, on being appointed as the Executive President of @BJP4India. He is a diligent worker and a person endowed with imaginative capacity. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success. Best wishes to him for the success of his tenure,” Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

(With Inputs From ANI)

