LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket ind vs pak australia latest sports news Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

In 2008, in the BJP, Nitin Nabin served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 14, 2025 18:30:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin has been named the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the BJP Parliamentary Board. “Shri Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, has been named National Working President of the BJP by the BJP Parliamentary Board. This appointment takes effect right away, according to a party news release.

A New Era For Nitin Nabin

Union Minister JP Nadda, who has been the BJP National President since January 2020, would be replaced by Nabin. Nitin Nabin, a five-time MLA and Bihar’s minister of road construction, is the son of seasoned BJP lawmaker Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. Nitin Nabin, a young member of the BJP, has expertise in government, having held several ministerial positions in the Bihar government. He has also worked extensively for the BJP’s Yuva Morcha and holds experience of being the State in-charge as well. He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing and Law Department in the Bihar government.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha. From 2016-19, he has held the post of the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Nitin Nabin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Nitin Nabin, extending wishes for success during his tenure.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar, Shri @NitinNabin, on being appointed as the Executive President of @BJP4India. He is a diligent worker and a person endowed with imaginative capacity. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success. Best wishes to him for the success of his tenure,” Rajnath Singh wrote on X. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: What Makes PM Modi’s December 15-16 Jordan Visit A ‘Historic’ Milestone? Explained

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 6:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjp presidentJP NaddaNitin Nabinnitin naveen

RELATED News

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

Bareilly Wedding Shocker: Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom Demands Brezza Car And Rs 20 Lakh Dowry At The Last Minute, WATCH

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (14.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (14.12.2025) LIVE: Dear Wish Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket 66G 71938 – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Why Your Next Smartphone Or Laptop May Cost More In 2026? AI Boom May Trigger Global RAM Shortage But Here’s What You Need To Know

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup: IND U19 Thump PAK U19 By 90 Runs To Move At The Helm In Points Table

‘Messi Bhau Ale Ale Ale’: Internet Goes Crazy With Memes & AI Jokes on Lionel Messi’s Mumbai Visit, Sunil Chhetri on Memers Radar

Bondi Beach Shooting: One Gunman Identified As 24-Year-Old Naveed Akram, Here’s What We Know

Did Another Shooting Take Place In Dover Heights After Sydney Horror? Cops Clarify After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead

Bondi Beach Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes From Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘We All Just Ran Into The Back Exit…’

iPhone 16 Pro Price Slashed On Flipkart: Under ₹70,000 During End Of Season Sale But Here’s When The Offer Lasts

‘Very Cruel Attack On Jews’: Israel Condemns Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting During Hanukkah Event That Killed 12

Australian Jewish Association Slams PM Albanese For Not Mentioning ‘It Was A JEWISH Event’ While Condemning Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘What A Shameful Disgrace!’

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President, Replaces JP Nadda

QUICK LINKS