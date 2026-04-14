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Home > India News > Pakistan Link In Noida Protests? UP Minister’s Big Claim As Workers Demand Wage Hike, Weekly Off In Late-Night Talks

Pakistan Link In Noida Protests? UP Minister’s Big Claim As Workers Demand Wage Hike, Weekly Off In Late-Night Talks

Noida protests: Violent demonstrations by factory workers have sparked a massive crackdown, with over 300 arrests made so far. UP Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar has termed the unrest a “well-planned conspiracy” with possible external links.

Noida worker protests turn violent; 300 arrested as UP minister flags conspiracy angle, Pakistan links under probe. Photo: ANI.
Noida worker protests turn violent; 300 arrested as UP minister flags conspiracy angle, Pakistan links under probe. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 14, 2026 08:22:04 IST

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Pakistan Link In Noida Protests? UP Minister’s Big Claim As Workers Demand Wage Hike, Weekly Off In Late-Night Talks

The Noida protests by factory workers that turned violent on Monday are being viewed as a well-laid conspiracy, said Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar. The police have stepped up the crackdown and arrested about 300 individuals involved in the violence. Started as a response to wage-related grievances, the protests saw massive violence in various industrial regions, leading to a massive police reaction and a more in-depth investigation of potential external connections. Rajbhar raised the issue of a potential bigger conspiracy citing the recent terror-related arrests in the area. The minister said that four suspects were arrested in Noida and Meerut, and that they had alleged connections with handlers in Pakistan.

The minister alleged that the protest seemed to have been planned with the motive of disturbing the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been apprehended in Meerut and Noida their connections could be linked to handlers in Pakistan. In such a scenario, the probability of a conspiracy to create instability in the state becomes stronger, he added. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter,” Rajbhar said in a statement on Monday night.

Why Factory Workers Protested In Noida? 

The protests erupted in various localities in Noida, Phase-2, Sector 60, Sector 62 and Sector 84, as demonstrating workers ran into confrontation with the police. There were reports of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting in several locations. Cars were burned, homes were destroyed and major roads experienced extreme traffic jam.

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Police also resorted to heavy force to control the situation and used tear gas to break the crowds. Besides the 300 arrests, over 100 people have been arrested to be interrogated. The police are also checking CCTV footage of factories to determine the perpetrators of the violence.

Allegedly, the CM Programme was targeted by Anti-National Forces.

The minister also alleged that the protests could have been planned to interfere with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath programme in Muzaffarnagar earlier in the day. According to Rajbhar, such incidents were being used to create instability in the state by the anti-national forces.

The UP government has formed a committee of high level to discuss labour issues in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The panel was established under the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and it is headed by the industrial development commissioner. It has the added chief secretary (MSME), the principal secretary (labour and employment), and the labor commissioner as the member secretary, and the representatives of labor unions and industry associations.

Noida Protest: Weekly Offs, Better Conditions, Wage Hike – Why Are Factory Workers Protesting?

Protesters involved in the strikes put forward a range of key demands which were mainly wage and job related.
As protesters claim, nowadays a lot of workers earn 10,000 -15,000 every month. They are demanding an increase to 18,000-20,000, citing increased cost of living and differences in wages with other neighbouring states such as Haryana.

Along with raising wages, employees have insisted on a fixed day off per week and the implementation of stringent rules on payment of overtime.

According to the district administration officials, other concerns that workers raised included job security, the adequate application of labour laws, and the necessity to have a safer and more respectful working environment.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam told HT that dialogue is a priority of the committee to find a solution to the situation.

The committee will consult all the stakeholders and present its recommendations on priority without compromising the interests of workers and at the same time, ensuring industrial peace, she said.

Also Read: Noida Traffic News: Workers Protest Blocks Chilla Border, Sector 84, 62, Commuters Stuck For Hours in Long Jams at DND Flyway; Check Traffic Advisory, Alternate Routes

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Pakistan Link In Noida Protests? UP Minister’s Big Claim As Workers Demand Wage Hike, Weekly Off In Late-Night Talks

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Pakistan Link In Noida Protests? UP Minister’s Big Claim As Workers Demand Wage Hike, Weekly Off In Late-Night Talks
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Pakistan Link In Noida Protests? UP Minister’s Big Claim As Workers Demand Wage Hike, Weekly Off In Late-Night Talks
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